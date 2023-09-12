Kremlin Confirms That North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Will Travel To Meet Vladimir Putin In Russia

By Chris King • 12 September 2023 • 1:36

Image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: Alexander Khitrov/Shutterstock.com

THE Kremlin confirmed this Monday, September 11 that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un was scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin at some point in the near future.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin press secretary, revealed that the president had extended an invitation to his counterpart. However, he stopped short of revealing a specific location or date for this meeting. A statement to this effect was also published by the Moscow office.

According to recent reports, it is believed that their meeting will be taking place in the Russian city of Vladivostok. These were backed up by the Korean Central News Agency which also reported that Kim Jong-un will arrive in Russia soon to meet with Putin. The trip will be the North Korean leader’s first trip abroad in four years.

Speaking with RIA Novosti, Peskov said that negotiations will take place between the delegations of the two countries. A one-on-one meeting of heads of state will be organised ‘if necessary’, he added.

Earlier on Monday, the South Korean TV channel YTN reported that Kim Jong-un had left Pyongyang on board an armoured train. The news outlet said it was presumably headed to Vladivostok for a meeting with his Russian counterpart, which could take place ‘around September 13’, according to gazeta.ru.

According to the publication donga.com, the North Korean leader left the capital on the afternoon of September 10 and will cross the DPRK border on the morning of September 12.

Vladimir Putin is currently in Vladivostok after arriving to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum, which takes place from September 10 to 13. The head of state will hold a number of meetings and conferences, and will also speak at the plenary session.

The New York Times first reported a possible meeting

On September 5, the New York Times reported about preparations for the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia.

It cited sources informing that negotiations between the North Korean leader and Vladimir Putin could take place on the sidelines of the EEF.

Peskov denied the claims being made by news outlets and stated that the Russian side ‘has nothing to say’ on this topic. Subsequently, he clarified that there are ‘no plans for negotiations on the sidelines of the EEF’, without confirming or denying the visit of the head of the DPRK to Russia.

Sources of the NYT claimed that the heads of state planned to discuss cooperation in the defence sector. Kim Jong-un was also expected to ask Russia for assistance with advanced technologies for satellites and nuclear submarines.

Putin allegedly hopes to obtain supplies of artillery shells and anti-tank missiles for use in a military operation in Ukraine as a result of their meeting they added.

The subject of negotiations being an ‘arms deal’ including the exchange of ‘missiles and nuclear missile technologies’, was not ruled out by Dong-a Ilbo either.

The White House expects arms supply discussions to take place

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrian Watson said that the American administration expects discussions on arms supplies to take place.

She emphasised that contacts between the Russian Federation and North Korea on weapons are ‘actively developing’ and called on Pyongyang to stop discussing this topic with Moscow.

Russia and the DPRK have repeatedly stated that they did not enter into any deals to supply North Korean weapons for use in Ukraine. At the same time, neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially announced the topics of the expected negotiations.