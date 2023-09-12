Another Premier League Club Reported To Be On The Verge Of American Ownership

By Chris King • 12 September 2023 • 2:42

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

A deal that would see Everton Football Club taken over by the American 777 Partners LLC is on the verge of happening according to reports this morning.

Farhad Moshiri is known to have been in talks with the investors for several months already. In the early hours of this Tuesday, September 12, a source close to the negotiations reportedly informed The Business Times that a deal could possibly be reached today.

Moshiri previously had a stake in Arsenal

The British-Iranian businessman has invested heavily since taking over at Goodison Park on February 27, 2016. He initially purchased a 49.9 per cent stake in the club after selling his interests in Arsenal Football Club to his former Red & White Holdings partner Alisher Usmanov.

Monaco-based Moshiri subsequently increased his shares in the club to 94 per cent and went on to pump hundreds of millions of pounds into what was really an underperforming team.

According to the news outlet’s anonymous source, Moshiri could walk away after recouping just a fraction of the money he invested in Everton through the years.

Of course, with both parties still locked in talks, the outcome is not guaranteed until it is announced. However, should 777 be successful in its negotiations with Moshiri then it will mean that 50 per cent of Premier League clubs are owned by Americans.

Over the past 21 months, 777 has accumulated a portfolio of football clubs from all over the globe. These include Genoa, which under the company’s control has found itself back in Italy’s Serie A.

Everton recently lost Demerai Gray to Al-Ettifaq

On the club front, manager Sean Dyche recently lost winger Demerai Gray to the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq.

The Saudi club had pursued the 27-year-old but the Toffees insisted all along that he was not for sale. Gray wanted the move and eventually took to social media.

Posting on his Instagram stories, along with an image of somebody walking towards a car, he wrote: “Everton fans have always been great with me but it’s so difficult to play for someone who don’t show you respect as a person’.

Gray scored for Jamaica aginst Honduras

His move was finally completed on Thursday 7. The following day, Gary represented Jamaica when they played Honduras at the National Stadium in the Concacaf Nations League A tournament. He even bagged a decisive 64th-minute goal for the Reggae Boyz

Speaking with jamaica-gleaner.com after the game, he said: ‘I think it was time for me to move on, and speaking to the manager there, I felt like I wanted the new challenge, opportunity and feel of something completely different. There’s a hype around the Saudi league at the minute, it’s quite big and a lot of players are going out there’.