Two Important Fundraisers At La Sala Banus

By John Smith • 12 September 2023 • 12:23

A spooktacular lunch awaits Credit: Paige Cody Unsplash

For lovers of La Sala Banus, although there are plenty of reasons to visit one of Marbella’s top eateries, there are two important charity events coming up in September and October.

Fundraiser to fight DHDDS

Firstly, on Friday September 22 there is a lunch to raise funds to help tackle the extremely rare disease DHDDS which manifests itself in children with symptoms that include learning difficulties ranging from mild to severe, tremor, seizure and ataxia.

This is such a rare disease that only 70 cases have been positively identified but there are probably more undiagnosed and doctors and scientists are working hard to find and create more specific treatments although currently there is no cure for the DHDDS gene mutations.

There will be a fashion show curated by Elle Morgan and others, an auction, music from the always popular Zoe Louise and a superb two course lunch with free flowing cava from 2pm to 4pm.

Tickets cost €45 per person and any funds raised will go to www.cureddhdds.org.

Halloweiner party for Triple A

Then on Saturday October 28 there’s a spooky lunch time Halloweiner party in aid of Marbella’s Triple A animal charity.

La Sala Banus has long been associated with fundraisers for this important local charity which houses and rehomes literally hundreds of dogs and cats but Triple A is always having to raise money especially as the cost of feed, overheads and medicine keeps rising during this cost of living crisis.

This is a special do, with a three course lunch costing €59.95 to include a welcome drink as well half a bottle of wine or two beers per person and music will be performed by Layla another great local singer.

Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for a Halloween dog and cat fund raiser and to bring plenty of cash to buy raffle tickets, the proceeds of which will go to help Triple A keep looking after our furry friends.

Reservations necessary

Reservations for either lunch need to be made in advance by calling +34 952 814 145 or sending an email to reservations@lasalabanus.com but payment for the Halloweiner lunch should be made at the time booking.