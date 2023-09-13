Exploited Worker Rescued From Equestrian Centre

By John Ensor • 13 September 2023 • 14:57

Worker kept in inhumane conditions. Credit: GuardiCivil.es

A report this week has highlighted a dark side to the picturesque vision of equestrian centres.

In a recent incident in Tarragona, a Peruvian national found himself trapped in a nightmare of labour exploitation, living in squalid conditions surrounded by manure and waste. A report published on Wednesday, September 13, gave details of how justice prevailed when the Guardia Civil stepped in.

Exploitation Unveiled

In Baix Penedes, two individuals were arrested for the crime of trafficking for labour exploitation. They preyed on the victim’s vulnerable status as an irregular migrant in Spain, ensnaring him with the promise of legitimate employment. The victim, responding to a job advert, was lured into becoming a groom, a role he undertook under gruelling conditions.

Living in a cramped warehouse within the horse stables, the victim endured abhorrent hygiene standards. Water for personal needs and cooking was sourced from a nearby trough, lacking basic sanitary measures. Furthermore, he lacked the necessary safety equipment for his tasks, compounding the hardships.

The consequences were dire, leading to various health issues, including eye and skin problems, substantial weight loss, and severe emotional distress. Shockingly, he was compelled to work even when unwell or symptomatic. His employers directly managed his wages, cementing their control over him.

Rescued, Aided and Protected

In a collaborative effort with competent social services, the Guardia Civil secured aid for the victim. This encompassed decent housing, temporary residence, and work permits, with physical accompaniment throughout the process. A true testament to the dedication of those involved.

Battling Exploitation

This operation was meticulously coordinated with the Prosecutor’s Office for Human Trafficking and Immigration in Tarragona, the Territorial Labour Inspection of Tarragona, and the Cruz Blanca Foundation. Subsequent legal proceedings have been entrusted to Investigative Court No. 6 of El Vendrell, Tarragona.

The horrors endured by the victim serve as a shocking reminder that exploitation can lurk in even the most idyllic settings. Vigilance, collaboration, and swift intervention by authorities are essential in safeguarding the vulnerable among us.