Free Sea Adventures For Malaga Holidaymakers!

By John Ensor • 13 September 2023 • 18:08

Nerja, Malaga. Credit: Albertlights/Shutterstock.com

The last day of September has been dubbed ‘Sea Day’ in Malaga with the focus well and truly on holidaymakers.

On September 30, Turismo Costa del Sol and the hotel association Aehcos inked a deal, promising 600 spots for eager participants. Malaga’s marine offerings, from tourism to environmental benefits, remain underutilised. It’s not just about sunbathing and swimming, there are many other activities that also promise jobs and prosperity, writes El Español.

Unveiling The Blue Path

Turismo Costa del Sol champions the Blue Path initiative. Their primary goal? Raise awareness. To mark this, Sea Day on September 30 will be a treat, especially for tourists. From Nerja to Manilva, free sea-related activities await.

Those who sign up – and there are 600 spots – can enjoy a boat and whale-watching trip in Benalmadena. Fuengirola offers a taste of paddle surfing. Estepona invites you to dive, while Malaga city introduces sailing.

A Day For Tourists

Last year, Malaga’s locals were the focus. But 2023 is all about the tourists. To ensure Malaga holidaymakers know, Costa del Sol Tourism’s president, Francisco Salado, and Aehcos’s president, Jose Luque, have collaborated. Their mission? Let hotels inform their guests.

‘Last year 1,000 people participated and this time we have programmed 15 different activities and experiences, so we want to contribute to tourist loyalty and enhance the nautical offer,’ shared Salado.

Luque added, ‘We firmly support the project’ and emphasised that ‘tourists are no longer only looking for a destination but one that has complementary activities.’

Sea Day’s Activity Roster

Benalmadena: Boat trip and whale watching. Diving baptism

Estepona: Navigation and knot workshop. Diving baptism

Fuengirola: Introduction to paddle surfing

Malaga: Catamaran excursion. Sailing initiation

Manilva: Guided snorkelling

Marbella: Sailing initiation. Boat tour

Nerja: Paddle surf and Kayak

Victory Corner: Guided snorkelling. Visit Treasure Cave

Velez Malaga: Catamaran ride

Torrox: Diving baptism

Torremolinos: Catamaran ride