Iconic ‘Bread’ Star Jean Boht Passes Away

By John Ensor • 13 September 2023 • 13:39
Jean Boht pictured in 2013.
Credit: Simon Harries/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Yesterday the world of entertainment said goodbye to one one TV’s most beloved actors.
It was announced on Tuesday, September 12, that actress Jean Boht, who famously played Nellie Boswell in the sitcom ‘Bread’ sadly died at the age of 91, writes Metro.
A message from her family stated: ‘It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday, September 12. Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.’ They further mentioned, ‘She was a resident at Denville Hall, the home for members of the theatrical profession.’
Born in Bebington, Cheshire, which is now part of Merseyside, Jean was educated at Wirral Grammar School for Girls. She honed her acting skills at the Liverpool Playhouse.
From 1962 to recent times, Boht’s illustrious career saw her grace many television shows. From the early 1970s she featured in classics like Softly, Softly, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Grange Hill and Last of the Summer Wine.
Her career carried through into the 1980s and beyond with shows including: Boys from the Blackstuff, Scully, and Juliet Bravo. Her most iconic role was in Bread from 1986 to 1991. In 1989, she was the focus of This Is Your Life, and in 2008, she guest-starred in BBC1’s daytime drama, Doctors.
On the theatrical front, Jean shared the stage with Jeremy Irons in Embers (2006) at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. She also showcased her talent in the movie Mothers and Daughters (2004) and took a leading role in Chris Shepherd’s acclaimed short film Bad Night for the Blues (2010).
The comedy series Bread, which aired from 1986 to 1991, painted a vivid picture of a working-class Liverpool family. Jean’s personal life was equally rich.
She was married to Carl Davis, the genius behind the music of the 1990s Pride and Prejudice TV series. Tragically, he passed away earlier this year at the age of 86. The couple exchanged vows on December 28, 1970, and were blessed with two daughters: Hannah Louise and Jessie Jo.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
