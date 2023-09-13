One Of Europe’s ‘Most Wanted’ found In Spain

By John Ensor • 13 September 2023 • 17:02

Five fugitives still at large. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

The National Police have arrested one of Spain’s ’10 most wanted’ in Madrid. This significant arrest relates to a murder that took place in Mexico.

Back in 2012, in the bustling streets of Mexico City, the now-detained individual and another accomplice allegedly launched a brutal attack on a victim using a sharp instrument. This assault resulted in severe neck injuries, as well as traumatic cervical and thoracic wounds, according to a report by Policia Nacional on Wednesday, September 13.

In a chilling aftermath, they concealed the deceased’s body in a fuel drum. They then filled this drum with cement, hiding it in the basement of the residence where the gruesome incident unfolded. For this heinous act, the Mexican authorities have been pursuing a sentence of up to 35 years.

Investigation And Search Efforts

The meticulous search for the fugitive commenced in 2020. The dedicated Fugitive Location Section spearheaded the investigation after receiving a collaboration request from the diligent Mexican police and judicial authorities. Over the subsequent years, efforts to pinpoint his whereabouts centred around his close-knit family and circle of friends.

Tireless investigators travelled extensively across Spain, collaborating with a plethora of national and international police forces, notably the NCA and the Enfast Network.

Public And Police Pressure

The fugitive’s face became familiar to many as he was prominently featured in the public collaboration campaign ‘The 10 Most Wanted.’ Additionally, his details were splashed across Europol‘s Europe’s Most Wanted Fugitives list.

These strategic measures were designed to open fresh avenues of investigation and severely restrict his potential escape routes, thereby amplifying the chances of his identification. For a staggering three years, the fugitive skilfully evaded capture. He flitted between different parts of Spain, frequently altering his address and heavily relying on the clandestine support of family and friends.

In a bid to remain undetected, he underwent transformative changes to his appearance. However, the relentless pressure from both the media and the police eventually cornered him, compelling him to turn himself in at a local police station. Following his surrender, he was promptly arrested and is now poised to face the full force of the law.