By Jo Pugh • 13 September 2023 • 8:57

The person mistook the class for a mass murder. Credit: Peoplecreations/Freepik

People taking part in a peaceful yoga session got more than they bargained for last week.

The tranquil yoga session was taking place at the Seascape Cafe, located within the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire. But the participants were in for an unexpected surprise as police officers swarmed around their building on Wednesday night, reported the Eastern Daily Press.

Recounting the incident on their Facebook page, the cafe revealed that an individual had alerted authorities by claiming to have witnessed a “mass killing” upon spotting individuals lying on the floor within the establishment.

They wrote: “If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured”

“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor… which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation”.

“Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response”

“I can’t imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way.”

The cafe regularly plays host to yoga classes in the evenings, with their Facebook post adding: “We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs”.

“All in all, this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a call was made to 999 at 8.56pm “with good intentions”.

A spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency: “A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

“Officers attended, we’re happy to report everyone was safe and well.”

On 10 September, the cafe posted pictures of dark clouds saying “what a better place to be when a storm is brewing”.

A reader was quick to reply with “good job yoga isn’t on tonight”.