By Jo Pugh • 13 September 2023 • 11:21
A groundbreaking regulation regarding prostitution in Calpe, on the Costa Blanca, has become a significant development, and a first in the region.
Amidst applause from both the corporate and public sectors, including the Women’s Association for Equality, the initial approval of a municipal law targeting the eradication of prostitution and trafficking for exploitation purposes in Calpe received unanimous support during Monday’s council session.
The ordinance, as explained by the councillor for equality, Itziar Doval, introduces a new approach by focusing on penalising those who engage in or promote prostitution, effectively categorising the purchase of sex as a “punishable act”, reported La Marina Plaza.
Conversely, prostituted individuals will be viewed as victims of violence who will not face persecution, but rather receive support from both society and municipal police agencies. The Local Police actively collaborated in drafting the ordinance, stated the security councillor, Guillermo Sendra.
Simultaneously, a comprehensive support and assistance programme for victims is integral to this initiative.
Toni Tur, councillor of Defendamos Calpe, proposed that women who have endured the hardships of prostitution should receive preferential treatment when accessing municipal employment plans, thereby facilitating their integration into the labour market.
Sanctions will generally be imposed at their minimum level unless they are aggravated by circumstances such as contempt for authority or fleeing the scene. The repetition in the course of a year of two or more minor infractions will become serious, and the repetition of serious infractions will become very serious.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
