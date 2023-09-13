By Jo Pugh • 13 September 2023 • 10:45

Elephants are carrying out Dick Turpin style raids. Credit: kamchatka/Freepik

Elephants are known for their intelligence and resourcefulness, and in Thailand, some of these magnificent creatures have taken their problem-solving skills to a whole new level.

Recently, reports have emerged of elephants in Thailand learning to exploit their right of way by strategically stopping sugar cane trucks to snatch a tasty snack.

Thailand is renowned for its rich biodiversity, and it’s not uncommon to encounter elephants in various regions of the country. Many of these elephants live in sanctuaries, where they are protected and cared for, but others still roam freely in the wild.

In regions where sugarcane is grown, elephants have found a unique way to satisfy their sweet cravings.

The sugar cane trucks, laden with the crop, often navigate narrow rural roads near elephant habitats.

As these giants amble along the same roads, they have observed that vehicles tend to slow down for them, respecting their right of way.

This has led to an ingenious development in elephant behaviour.

Elephants in Thailand have learned to exploit their right of way and stop passing sugar cane trucks to steal a snack.. pic.twitter.com/Ad6nRbthDs — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 11, 2023



Elephants have begun to strategically position themselves in the path of oncoming sugar cane trucks, effectively blocking their passage. When the trucks come to a halt to avoid a collision with these massive animals, the elephants seize the opportunity to pluck sugar cane from the cargo, indulging in a delicious and energy-rich snack.

This behaviour demonstrates a remarkable level of adaptability and problem-solving ability on the part of these elephants.

It’s also a testament to the deep understanding that these intelligent animals have developed regarding human traffic patterns and their own right of way.

However, the new sugar cane stealing habit poses certain risks.

While the elephants are undoubtedly resourceful, it could lead to potentially dangerous situations on the roads, both for the elephants themselves and for human drivers. Authorities and conservationists are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of both elephants and the public.