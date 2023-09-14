Andalusia’s Speed Cameras Among Spain’s Top Traffic Monitors

By John Ensor • 14 September 2023 • 9:26

Credit: Pabkov/Shutterstock.com

Are there areas in Spain where drivers are more likely to be fined for speeding? Last year, DGT speed cameras lodged over 3.7 million speeding complaints, revealing a significant disparity in their operations.

Top Speeding Regions Revealed

According to the detailed AEA radar report from last year, a mere 50 of these cameras detected 28 per cent of all speeding drivers. The regions with the highest offences were Andalusia, the Valencian Community, and Castilla y Leon. These regions have consistently been under the watchful eyes of the DGT speed cameras, leading to a higher number of fines, according to 20 Minutos.

Andalusia’s Notorious Cameras

In Andalusia alone, several cameras ranked among the top ten for the most DGT speed camera fines in a year. This region saw a staggering 953,422 radar-backed offences, making up 25.7 per cent of the national total. Sevilla, the capital of Andalusia, had its most active camera, fining 43,768 drivers.

This equates to nearly 120 fines daily. Specifically, the most prolific camera in Seville is located on the A-49 motorway, at the 0.5-kilometre mark, descending from Camas to Sevilla. This camera holds the seventh spot in Spain’s top ten list, highlightng its strict monitoring.

Mobile Radars Double Their Tally

DGT’s mobile radars in Sevilla reported 40,434 complaints last year, a figure that’s twice that of 2021. Meanwhile, the other fixed cameras in Sevilla recorded 205,006 fines, a 58.1 per cent increase from the previous year. Across Andalusia, speeding fines surged by 80 per cent compared to 2022, indicating a stricter enforcement policy and the growing need for drivers to be more cautious.

Spain’s Radar Count

Andalusia ranks second in Spain for the number of fixed DGT speed cameras on its roads. By year’s end, it’s no surprise that this region accumulates a significant portion of DGT’s speeding complaints. Here’s a breakdown of regions by their fixed camera count:

Catalonia – 715

Andalusia – 362

Castile and Leon – 324

Basque Country – 225

Community of Madrid – 224

Valencian Community – 180

Galicia – 171

Castile La Mancha – 135

Aragon – 106

Asturias – 84