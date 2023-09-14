Bank Robber Strikes Same Bank Twice In Five Days

By John Ensor • 14 September 2023 • 15:31

Evidence on display. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A recent police report revealed how a bank robber returned to the same bank to try his luck again, just five days after the initial heist.

On Thursday, September 14, the Guardia Civil related how in late August, in the town of Cabañas de la Sagra, Toledo, a masked man armed with a gun stormed a bank branch. He threatened the sole employee, forcing her to open the safe, from which he managed to get away with €67,000.

Eliminating Traces Of The Crime

After securing the money, the robber took an extra precautionary step. He forced the bank employee to meticulously clean the surfaces he had touched using a cloth and ammonia. A move designed to erase any potential fingerprints he might have left behind.

The investigation was led by the Judicial Police Team of the Guardia Civil of Illescas. Working in collaboration with the ROCA Team and the Local Police of Cabañas, they worked together to apprehend the robber.

Just five days after the robbery, the man, displaying an unusual level of bare-faced cheek, returned to the scene of his crime. This time, he sported a wig, sunglasses, and a backpack, with intentions to rob the bank again.

Second Attempt Foiled

His renewed attempt however failed miserably. The bank was shut, scuppering his plans. However, his suspicious behaviour did not go unnoticed.

An alert officer from the Cabañas Local Police spotted him. Acting swiftly, the officer informed Guardia Civil investigators. On reaching the scene, they identified the man and linked him to the robbery five days prior. A search of his belongings revealed incriminating evidence, namely, disguise articles and a replica firearm.

Evidence Unearthed At Suspect’s Residence

Following this evidence, the court sanctioned a thorough search of the suspect’s home. The findings were damning. Investigators discovered three additional fake firearms, €25,000 in cash, and a host of disguises including masks, sunglasses, and wigs. After being presented before the court, the man was ordered into provisional imprisonment.