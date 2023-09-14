CEO Of Major Premier League Club Announces He Will Resign To ‘Pursue New Challenge’

By Chris King • 14 September 2023 • 22:16

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

THE Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham confirmed this Thursday, September 14 that he intends to quit his position at the end of this season.

In an official statement published on arsenal.com, the British-Indian football chief said: ‘This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge. Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition’.

Venkatesham will have spent 14 years with Arsenal when he leaves

Since initially joining the Premier League club in 2010 as head of global partnerships, Venkatesham filled a number of important positions at the Emirates Stadium before taking over as CEO three years ago.

Paying tribute to his 13-contribution to the Gunners, Arsenal director and Co-Chair, Josh Kroenke, commented: ‘The Board is fully supportive of Vinai’s desire to pursue his next challenge’.

The 43-year-old continued: ‘Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we’d like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service’.

‘Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium. Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The Board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward’, Kroenke concluded.

Arsenal face a trip to Goodison Park next

With the international break over and done with, the Gunners get back to league business this Sunday 17 with a trip to Goodison Park on Merseyside.

Everton have had a stuttering start to the season and Sean Dyche will no doubt be looking to put their first points on the board.

He should go into this weekend’s match full of confidence because in a run that dates back to 2019, the Toffees have won four of their last five home games against Arsenal while drawing the other.

A James Tarkowski header saw his side stun Mikel Arteta’s men on his first game in charge last February while the Gunners were flying high at the top of the table.

Champions League football returns to the Emirates

On September 20, Arteta leads Arsenal into their first Champions League game in six and a half years when they host PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands.

That is followed by the first North London derby of the season with Ange Postecoglu’s Tottenham arriving at the Emirates on September 24.