Congress Embraces Spain’s Co-official Languages

By John Ensor • 14 September 2023 • 11:51
Credit: jan kranendonk/Shutterstock.com
The Spanish parliament has announced that other languages spoken in Spain can be used in session, a move that is hoped will enhance national representation.
On September 19, Congress deputies in Spain will be able to use the nation’s co-official languages during the plenary session. This significant change comes as a proposal signed by the PSOE, Sumar, ERC, Bildu, PNV, and BNG gains traction. Despite reservations from the lawyers’ report, the Chamber’s Board has approved the proposal, with only the PP opposing, writes Nuis Diario.
From next Tuesday, a translation system will be operational in the chamber. This will enable deputies wishing to speak in their native Spanish languages to do so without hindrance. President Francina Armengol has announced that debates on this reform will take place on September 19 and 21.
For the initial week, translation resources from the Senate will be utilised. This decision was influenced by the fact that Congress already possesses headphones, previously used when the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed the House. There will then be a public call for tenders.
Congressional lawyers, in their report, highlighted the challenges of implementing these languages across all parliamentary activities. They stated it’s ‘very difficult’ to apply them immediately as the reform impacts the ‘entire functioning of the Chamber.’
However, sources from the Presidency have confirmed that the Board, recognising the groups’ eagerness to incorporate co-official languages, has agreed to their use from the plenary session on September 19. This move aims to ensure that ‘all citizens can see themselves better represented in the Lower House.’
The upcoming week marks the first plenary session of this legislature since the Chamber’s constitution on August 17. The subsequent meeting in the chamber is slated for September 26, where the investiture of Alberto Nuñez Feijoo will be the focal point of discussions. Catalan, Basque, and Galician will also be permissible languages for this session.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
