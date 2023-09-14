Dublin ‘Meteor’ Revealed As Mere Prank

By John Ensor • 14 September 2023 • 14:42

'Meteor' impact site. Credit: VirginMedia.News/x

Yesterday, a news item by a well-respected news outlet reported from a Dublin beach that allegedly bore witness to a rare cosmic phenomenon.

On Wednesday, September 13, a segment on Virgin Media News unveiled what appeared to be a crater on Portmarnock Beach, North Dublin, sparking speculations of a celestial occurrence, according to Xtra.ie.

Astrophysicist’s Take On The Mystery

As reported on X (formerly Twitter ): ‘Dublin man finds possible meteor. A mysterious hole on a beach has caused a stir in North Dublin. A local astronomy enthusiast is hoping the crater in Portmarnock, could be the aftermath of a cosmic event.’

Local space science buff, Dave Kennedy, shared his insights with the news channel, suggesting the stone inside the pit might have originated ‘from above’.

He remarked, ‘As you can tell here, there’s a scorch mark on this side here, so that would have been at the angle that it came down at. ‘It is weighty. I’m not sure of its composition but we’re definitely going to have to find out.’

He further commented, ‘Only about a month ago I was watching a documentary from NASA on exactly what you’re looking at behind you, so when I looked at it and saw how uniform it is, I knew immediately that what I was looking at is an impact site.’

Virgin Media highlighted that there was ‘no confirmation’ that the pit was the result of a meteor impact.

The Truth Behind The Dublin ‘Meteor’

However, the Dublin meteor event turned out to be less extraordinary. A video later surfaced on the internet showing a group of young lads crafting the pit using a spade.

A Reddit user remarked on the video, ‘Portmarnock Beach is absolutely covered in holes just like that. My six-year-old made one last week, there’s nothing even remotely distinctive about it.’ Another quipped, ‘Maybe it was the Mexican aliens’. A third chimed in, ‘This is absolute gold.’