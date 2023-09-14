Female Reporter Assaulted Live On Air

By John Ensor • 14 September 2023 • 13:06

suspect arrested by police. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A shocking incident that happened during a live news broadcast has made headlines around the world. Following the recent controversy surrounding ‘kiss-gate’ it raises the question: Is Spanish society experiencing a rise in brazen assaults?

Spanish journalist Isa Balado suffered a sexual assault during a live broadcast. The moment was captured on video and has gone around the world, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stringent action against the perpetrator, according to Marca.

Incident Captured Live On Air

During the broadcast of ‘En boca de todos’ in Madrid, the moment was captured on camera. The journalist Isa Balado, was in the street, reporting on a previous crime where a theft had taken place.

However, the original report was soon forgotten when an individual, who was passing by, approached the reporter from behind and touched her in an inappropriate way.

Despite her surprise, Balado remained calm and reminded him that they were in the middle of a live broadcast. Nacho Abad, the host of the program, interrupted her to confirm what had just happened.

A visibly shaken Balado confirmed the assault, while the perpetrator remained nearby and behaved as if nothing had happened.

Shocked studio host Abad said: ‘I just can’t understand it. Put that man in front of me, please? Put this stupid guy in front of me.’ At that moment Isa Balado took the microphone and confronted the sexual attacker.

She turned to the man: ‘As much as you want to know which TV station we are, do you really have to grope me? I’m on a live show and I’m working.’ The harasser blatantly denied having done anything wrong. He then tried to touch her hair before he turned around and walked away.

Man Arrested

Minutes later, the 25-year-old Romanian man was arrested near Tirso de Molina Square in Madrid. Balado alerted the police who swiftly apprehended the individual and took him to the Women and Families Care Unit (UFAM).

Balado reported that the man slapped her on the buttocks and then touched her hair. The exact punishment for the aggressor remains undetermined, but there has been a universal call for stern action.