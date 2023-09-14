Health Update On Legendary Rocker Ozzy Osbourne

By John Ensor • 14 September 2023 • 16:43
Ozzy Osbourne pictured earlier this month.
Credit: OzzyOsbourne/X
In recent snapshots from Los Angeles, 74-year-old Ozzy Osbourne was seen being helped into a wheelchair, an obvious sign of his deteriorating health.
On the latest episode of the rebooted ‘The Osbournes’ podcast, the iconic Black Sabbath vocalist shared updates on his health. This comes after a 2019 fall at his residence, which worsened injuries from a near-fatal quad-bike accident in 2003, as reported by Blabbermouth.
Ozzy revealed, ‘My lower back is, I’m going for an epidural soon because what’s happening, what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.’
When his son Jack inquired, ‘Are they fusing discs?’, Ozzy responded, ‘I don’t know what the **** they’re doing’. Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife and manager, admitted her uncertainty about the medical jargon.
The heavy metal icon said: ‘All I know is right now, I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in a lot of discomfort.’ This will be the fourth surgery for the rockstar, who remains hopeful about the outcome.
‘I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I’ve heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone,’ he mentioned. However, Sharon clarified that the doctor was unsure of the surgery’s success.
Ozzy shed light on his distinct posture, ‘In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward.’
In July, Ozzy withdrew from the forthcoming Power Trip festival due to his health complications. His health challenges, including his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and contracting COVID-19 eighteen months prior, led to the cancellation of several tours.
Despite these setbacks, Ozzy has graced the stage a few times recently, notably at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and the NFL halftime show in September 2022.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
