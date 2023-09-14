Man Works Out How Rich You’d Be If You Had Invested In Apple Shares Instead Of IPhones

By Emma Mitchell • 14 September 2023 • 16:17

Apple iPhone or stock. Credit: apple.com

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max launch on September 22nd and the date will undoubtedly be accompanied by long queues outside Apple stores. But before you rush out to spend over a thousand euros on the latest generation of Apple’s smartphone, you may want to consider whether it’s the wisest investment.

One user on Twitter (or, X, these days) called Sumit Behal, whose profile says is into financial speculation and stocks, has worked out how rich you would be if, instead of buying a new iPhone on launch day, you’d put the money into Apple shares.

According to his calculations, if you’d put the $17,000 cost of buying each new iPhone model since launch in 2007 into Apple shares instead, your shares would be worth 367 million dollars now.

If you had bought Apple shares worth of every new iPhone model on Apple event day from 2007 , you would have converted 17,000 dollars to 367 million dollars Tim Cook will never tell you about this #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TwuX2vOJx0 — Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) September 12, 2023

Naturally, his calculations were challenged and another user (balakrishnanjd) suggested the investment would yield something more along the lines of 250 thousand dollars; still a significantly better deal than spending the money on iPhones.

Other users questioned whether the shares would be worth anything like as much as they are now if lots of people had stopped buying the phones and invested in Apple stock instead.

What’s New In The IPhone 15 Pro

For those who just want the swanky new phone and don’t want to get into stock market speculation, what does the new iPhone offer?

According to the Apple newsroom, this next generation of its flagship smartphone is designed with aero-space grade titanium, making it exceptionally strong and light.

It’s also out with the old single function switch that toggled between ring and silent and in with a customisable Action button that gives fast access to the camera or flashlight, Translate, Focus modes and Voice Memos. The button can also be programmed with more shortcuts.

For those who know a thing or two about the sort of chips that don’t come on a plate, the CPU is 10 per cent faster in this new model and the GPU up to 20 per cent faster for smoother graphics and a better user experience.

The camera has been boosted with automatic switching to portrait mode, seven pro lenses, a 5x telephoto camera (iPhone 15 Pro Max), better depth and focus and a camera system that supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default.

Emergency SOS Feature Comes To Spain

Good news for us is that Apple is expanding its Emergency SOS via satellite feature later in September to include Spain. The feature, previously available in 14 countries that didn’t include Spain, allows users in distress and with no signal to answer a preloaded questionnaire to ascertain the nature of the emergency. It then shows the user where to point the phone to get a satellite signal, which relays information to an Apple-trained specialist support centre who calls for help on the person’s behalf.

Prices for the Spanish market have been released with the basic iPhone 15 Pro starting at 1,219 euros and the top-of-the-range iPhone 15 Pro Max starting at 1,459 euros.