The Best LIVE MUSIC Coming to Madrid This Month

By Ross Sanderson • 14 September 2023 • 13:30

Spanish Concerts Attract Thousands Image - Filip Andrejevic / Unsplash /

When it comes to watching live music in Madrid, you really are spoilt for choice. There are hundreds of bars and venues scattered around the city that showcase the capital’s talented musicians, often for free. On the big stage, too, bands and solo artists from around the world come to Madrid to play in front of thousands. Although we are already halfway through September, there are still plenty of concerts to look forward to this month. Here is a selection, from a wide range of different genres, to look out for in the coming weeks. All tickets are available online.

Paul Weller – 17th – Sala La Riviera

As one of the biggest and most popular nightclubs in the city, La Riviera has been host to some of the biggest artists in recent years, with room for over 2000 people. Incidentally, that trend will continue this month, as one of the most iconic British musicians of all time comes to town. Paul Weller, best known as the lead guitarist and singer of the 70s rock band The Jam, plays a solo concert at La Riviera on Sunday the 17th. Weller is a legend of the music industry, with number-one albums in five different decades, something only John Lennon and Paul McCartney have also achieved.

Andrea Bocelli – 20th – WiZink Center

For lovers of classical music, it does not get much better than Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Since 1994, Bocelli has recorded 17 solo studio albums and at just 64 years old, is bound to do more. Not only has he received awards from The BRITS, Billboard and World Music, but he also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Debatably the most influential singer in classical music history, seeing Andrea Bocelli live in concert is truly something to put on the bucket list.

Spotify Equal Fest – 22nd & 23rd – WiZink Center

First launched in 2020, Spotify’s Equal Fest is a two-day festival to celebrate and appreciate female musicians. Last year’s edition was held in Bogota, Colombia, and this time around all eyes turn to Madrid. In front of over 17,000 people at the WiZink Center, headliner Nathy Peludo and a number of other Spanish and Latin female performers will take to the stage. With a vision to uplift the voices of women, the Spotify Equal Fest Ambassadors programme has showcased over 800 artists from more than 50 different countries. Be sure to check out their free Equal Fest playlist on Spotify for a taste of what to expect.

Natalia Lacunza – 29th – Sala La Riviera

If it’s a Spanish-native, up-and-coming artist you are looking to support, look no further than Pamplona-born Natalia Lacunza. At just 24 years old, Lacunza is one to watch as a musician who can sing, play guitar, piano and even the fiddle. She only started releasing music in 2018, yet still amasses 1.6 million listeners on Spotify alone each month and her song ‘nana triste’ has been listened to more than 68 million times. Lacunza is also performing at the previously mentioned Equal Fest but will be back just a week later to play a solo gig in front of a bumper crowd.