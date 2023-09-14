Manchester United Star Sensationally BANISHED From Training After Public Spat With Ten Hag

By Chris King • 14 September 2023 • 17:28

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

AFTER his public outburst on social media against head coach Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho has sensationally been banished from training with his teammates.

This Thursday, September 14, the club’s Communications Department released a brief ‘update’ statement that read: ‘Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue’.

It now remains to be seen what the outcome will be of the 23-year-old being forced to train apart from the rest of the first team.

The England star removed the offending tweet from his account yesterday but that has not helped him to avoid some form of punishment by the Red Devils.

After dropping Sancho from his squad for the recent match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the Dutch coach claimed that he had done so due to the player’s recent performances in training.

United lost that match 3-1 and Sancho subsequently took to social media where he claimed that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’.

‘I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!’, he tweeted at the time.

Sancho continued: ‘All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what’.

There had been talk in the final days of the summer transfer window of a possible move to the Saudi Pro League or even to Turkey, but he ended up staying at Old Trafford.