Manchester United Star Sensationally BANISHED From Training After Public Spat With Ten Hag

By Chris King • 14 September 2023 • 17:28
Image of Manchester United crest.
Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com
AFTER his public outburst on social media against head coach Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho has sensationally been banished from training with his teammates.
This Thursday, September 14, the club’s Communications Department released a brief ‘update’ statement that read: ‘Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue’.
ℹ️ The club clarifies the current situation with Jadon Sancho.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2023
ℹ️ The club clarifies the current situation with Jadon Sancho.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2023
It now remains to be seen what the outcome will be of the 23-year-old being forced to train apart from the rest of the first team.
The England star removed the offending tweet from his account yesterday but that has not helped him to avoid some form of punishment by the Red Devils.
After dropping Sancho from his squad for the recent match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the Dutch coach claimed that he had done so due to the player’s recent performances in training.
United lost that match 3-1 and Sancho subsequently took to social media where he claimed that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’.
‘I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!’, he tweeted at the time.
Sancho continued: ‘All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what’.
There had been talk in the final days of the summer transfer window of a possible move to the Saudi Pro League or even to Turkey, but he ended up staying at Old Trafford.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.