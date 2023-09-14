Average Price Of Petrol In Spain Increases For The Tenth Consecutive Week

By Chris King • 14 September 2023 • 23:55
THE average price of petrol increased in Spain again this week for the tenth consecutive week.
According to data published this Thursday, September 14, by the EU Weekly Oil Bulletin, the price of super-95 stands at €1.735/litre, a rise of 0.23 per cent in the last seven days.
Petrol has risen in price by 8.59 per cent during the summer period. As a result, the fuel has hit its maximum level of 2023 so far and the highest since November 2022.
At that time, the government’s subsidy of 20 cents per litre was in force. Without taking that bonus into account you have to go back to September 2022 to find a higher price for petrol.
Diesel has also gone up by 0.74 per cent this week, standing at €1,634/litre. It has also experienced ten weeks of growth and is now at the highest level since the start of February.
Although the fuel has increased by 13.39 per cent during the summer months you need to look back to mid-September of last year to find a higher level.
Again, at that time, the subsidy was in place, and the price was €1,682/litre, without which, diesel would have cost €1,882/litre.
Filling an average 55-litre tank with petrol at today’s price would cost around €95.43, compared to the €87.45 – about €8 less – that it cost at this time last year, including the discount.
In the case of diesel, filling an average 55-litre tank currently costs about €89.87, which is around €2.64 less than the €92.51 it would have cost in the same period in 2022.
Earlier this week, the National Association of Automatic Service Stations (Aesae) published a report on refuelling costs at pumps across Spain.
According to the data published in the geoportal of petrol stations of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, it revealed that this cost can vary by €29 in a 60-litre tank depending on the location of the petrol station chosen to refuel the vehicle.
