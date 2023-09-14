Puzzle Solutions Edition 1993

More Than 40 l/m² Of Rain And Wind Gusts Of 130 km/h In Castellón Province Close
14 September 2023

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cosh; 2 Help; 3 Perm; 4 Meek; 5 Kilt; 6 Tuna; 7 Alas; 8 Sett; 9 Tiff; 10 Frau; 11 Utah; 12 Hint; 13 Tutu; 14 Urdu; 15 Undo; 16 Over. STERNUM

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jacques Tati; 2 Deborah Kerr; 3 One; 4 Dick Turpin; 5 New Zealand; 6 Keith Waterhouse; 7 Blondie; 8 Taxidermy; 9 Amsterdam; 10 Bette Davis.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Brings about; 9 One; 10 Automaton; 11 Earns; 13 Rush mat; 14 Olives; 16 Edited; 18 Efforts; 19 Lemur; 20 March past; 21 Bun; 22 Head-keepers.
Down: 2 Rye; 3 Nears; 4 Satyrs; 5 Bemused; 6 Ultimatum; 7 Come to terms; 8 United front; 12 Reinforce; 15 Earthed; 17 Escape; 19 Let up; 21 Bar.

QUICK

Across: 5 Alto; 7 Soft option; 8 Nail; 10 Ugly; 12 Urn; 13 Avenue; 16 James; 18 Mat; 20 Snug; 21 Zoom; 22 Sub; 24 Equip; 25 Steals; 26 Ike; 27 Toga; 29 Trap; 33 Inimitable; 34 Keen.
Down: 1 POW; 2 Stag; 3 Spry; 4 Six; 5 Ann; 6 Trite; 9 Fussy; 10 Unjust; 11 Hem; 13 Ashes; 14 Nazi; 15 Utopia; 17 Ague; 19 Amber; 23 Bag; 25 Serve; 27 Trip; 28 Goal; 30 Pin; 31 Sit; 32 Old.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Guide, 4 Alcohol, 8 Ramitas, 9 Sunny, 10 Stranger, 11 Tren, 13 Calles, 14 Alubia, 17 Nice, 19 Stitches, 22 Jorge, 23 Climate, 24 Sleeper, 25 Gates.
Down: 1 Germs, 2 Inmoral, 3 Entender, 4 Aisles, 5 Casa, 6 Honor, 7 Leyenda, 12 Clothing, 13 Conejos, 15 By heart, 16 Atacar, 18 Corte, 20 Sleds, 21 Help.

NONAGRAM

aped, aper, dare, dead, dear, dude, dupe, pare, pear, pure, read, reap, rude, rued, urea, adder, dared, drape, dread, drupe, duped, duper, padre, pared, perdu, prude, udder, draped, QUADRUPED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

