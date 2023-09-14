Puzzle Solutions Edition 1993

By Eugenia • 14 September 2023 • 10:22

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cosh; 2 Help; 3 Perm; 4 Meek; 5 Kilt; 6 Tuna; 7 Alas; 8 Sett; 9 Tiff; 10 Frau; 11 Utah; 12 Hint; 13 Tutu; 14 Urdu; 15 Undo; 16 Over. STERNUM

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jacques Tati; 2 Deborah Kerr; 3 One; 4 Dick Turpin; 5 New Zealand; 6 Keith Waterhouse; 7 Blondie; 8 Taxidermy; 9 Amsterdam; 10 Bette Davis.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Brings about; 9 One; 10 Automaton; 11 Earns; 13 Rush mat; 14 Olives; 16 Edited; 18 Efforts; 19 Lemur; 20 March past; 21 Bun; 22 Head-keepers.

Down: 2 Rye; 3 Nears; 4 Satyrs; 5 Bemused; 6 Ultimatum; 7 Come to terms; 8 United front; 12 Reinforce; 15 Earthed; 17 Escape; 19 Let up; 21 Bar.

QUICK

Across: 5 Alto; 7 Soft option; 8 Nail; 10 Ugly; 12 Urn; 13 Avenue; 16 James; 18 Mat; 20 Snug; 21 Zoom; 22 Sub; 24 Equip; 25 Steals; 26 Ike; 27 Toga; 29 Trap; 33 Inimitable; 34 Keen.

Down: 1 POW; 2 Stag; 3 Spry; 4 Six; 5 Ann; 6 Trite; 9 Fussy; 10 Unjust; 11 Hem; 13 Ashes; 14 Nazi; 15 Utopia; 17 Ague; 19 Amber; 23 Bag; 25 Serve; 27 Trip; 28 Goal; 30 Pin; 31 Sit; 32 Old.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Guide, 4 Alcohol, 8 Ramitas, 9 Sunny, 10 Stranger, 11 Tren, 13 Calles, 14 Alubia, 17 Nice, 19 Stitches, 22 Jorge, 23 Climate, 24 Sleeper, 25 Gates.

Down: 1 Germs, 2 Inmoral, 3 Entender, 4 Aisles, 5 Casa, 6 Honor, 7 Leyenda, 12 Clothing, 13 Conejos, 15 By heart, 16 Atacar, 18 Corte, 20 Sleds, 21 Help.

NONAGRAM

aped, aper, dare, dead, dear, dude, dupe, pare, pear, pure, read, reap, rude, rued, urea, adder, dared, drape, dread, drupe, duped, duper, padre, pared, perdu, prude, udder, draped, QUADRUPED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE