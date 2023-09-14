Rain And Storms Forecast Across Spain As We Head Into The Weekend

By Chris King • 14 September 2023 • 20:57

RAIN and storms are forecast to spread over most of the country this weekend, being locally strong in some areas with temperatures also dropping.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency placed 13 provinces on orange alert this Thursday, September 15. Specifically, Granada and Jaén in Andalucia were at risk of storms. Aragon, Teruel, and the Balearic Islands were under threat of rain and storms. Haze was not ruled out in the Balearic Islands and the southeast, where mud showers could occur.

Yellow alerts were in place for Ciudad Real and Cuenca, in Castilla-La Mancha, along with Ávila and Segovia in Castilla y León and Barcelona, ​​Gerona and Tarragona in Catalonia.

In Extremadura, the storms will have Badajoz at risk and in the Valencian Community, the provinces of Alicante, Castellón and Valencia and also the Community of Madrid will be at risk due to rain and storms.

Temperatures should remain the same this Thursday, except for increases in the minimum temperatures in the centre, south and Asturias. However, maximums will rise in the northwest third of the peninsula and the Atlantic coasts of Andalucia.

It will exceed 25°C in most of the territory and 30°C in much of the southern half. In the Guadalquivir Valley, the maximum temperature could reach 35°C.

Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15

Friday will be a rainy day throughout the country according to the AEMET forecast. It will rain in the Mediterranean area from the early hours and stormy conditions could bring persistent rainfall, especially in the Valencian Community, Alicante, on the Catalan coast, and in parts of the Balearic Islands.

The rainfall will also be abundant in the interior of the mainland, though not as intense as in the Mediterranean. Showers could be locally strong, with hail in points of the central and southern half.

Temperatures will drop in the southern half and in the Mediterranean but will rise in the Cantabrian Sea. In Oviedo, Santander, Bilbao and San Sebastián, maximum values of 28 or 30°C will be reached. In the rest of the country, they will range between 25 and 30°C.

Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16

According to Jose Antonio Maldonado at tiempo.com, the influence of low pressure will persist on Saturday. That will cause the atmosphere will show signs of instability and stormy showers will be frequent he explained.

They will be more abundant in the western half of the country and are unlikely to affect the Balearic Islands or the southeast of the peninsula. There will be a chance of some rainfall in the north of the Canary Islands he added.

‘Both on Saturday and Sunday there will be showers that may be locally strong, more likely in the western half and in the mountains of the peninsula. Also, pay attention to fog banks’, warned Maldonado.

Sunday, September 17

The Atlantic storm will continue to cause instability on Sunday, especially in the Pyrenees, the centre and northwest of Spain, where the showers may be locally strong.

Rainfall will be weaker in Castilla y León, Extremadura, and the Central and Iberian Mountains. There is the possibility that rain can affect most of the country during the course of the day concluded the weather expert.