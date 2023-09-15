By Jo Pugh • 15 September 2023 • 10:22

Makena, a ten month old elephant, can be seen at BIOPARC Valencia. Credit: BIOPARC

Once again, BIOPARC Valencia has been awarded the prestigious “Travellers’ Choice” badge from TripAdvisor, which recognises companies, attractions and tourist destinations that have obtained excellent opinions from travellers and have maintained high levels of customer satisfaction.

BIOPARC Valencia was born with the aim of bringing African fauna and landscapes closer to the city, of exciting the young and old alike, of being a space where people can reconnect with nature, and love and understand how important it is to conserve it.

Year after year these goals have become a reality and thousands of visitors have shared their positive experiences through social networks and specific portals such as TripAdvisor, where the beauty of the park, the cleanliness of the facilities, the commitment to conservation stand out, as do educational activities and animal welfare.

It is one of the main attractions of Valencia, according to TripAdvisor users.

The comments from users of the portal where they explain their experiences are especially revealing: “You forget that you are in the middle of the city”, “Best plan with children in Valencia”, “We were all adults but we were amazed by the park” or “Amazing food while seeing the rhinos and giraffes.”

BIOPARC Valencia wanted to thank all those people who made it possible for them to be, once again, worthy of the Travellers Choice award.

TripAdvisor underlined the significance of the distinction.

John Boris, director of growth commented: “The resurgence in travel that we have seen over the past year has further intensified competition. Earning a Travellers’ Choice award shows you have delivered great experiences to those who matter most: your visitors. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages and rising costs, this is no easy task.”

September is an ideal time to enjoy BIOPARC and take a trip through the exotic African landscapes it recreates. “It is a way to delay returning to your routine and take advantage of the good weather and pleasant temperatures at the end of summer”, stated the park.

In addition, this week Makena , the first African elephant calf born in Valencia, turns 10 months old, and can be seen with her herd in the baobab forest enclosure.