By Jo Pugh • 15 September 2023 • 10:22
Makena, a ten month old elephant, can be seen at BIOPARC Valencia. Credit: BIOPARC
Once again, BIOPARC Valencia has been awarded the prestigious “Travellers’ Choice” badge from TripAdvisor, which recognises companies, attractions and tourist destinations that have obtained excellent opinions from travellers and have maintained high levels of customer satisfaction.
BIOPARC Valencia was born with the aim of bringing African fauna and landscapes closer to the city, of exciting the young and old alike, of being a space where people can reconnect with nature, and love and understand how important it is to conserve it.
Year after year these goals have become a reality and thousands of visitors have shared their positive experiences through social networks and specific portals such as TripAdvisor, where the beauty of the park, the cleanliness of the facilities, the commitment to conservation stand out, as do educational activities and animal welfare.
The comments from users of the portal where they explain their experiences are especially revealing: “You forget that you are in the middle of the city”, “Best plan with children in Valencia”, “We were all adults but we were amazed by the park” or “Amazing food while seeing the rhinos and giraffes.”
BIOPARC Valencia wanted to thank all those people who made it possible for them to be, once again, worthy of the Travellers Choice award.
John Boris, director of growth commented: “The resurgence in travel that we have seen over the past year has further intensified competition. Earning a Travellers’ Choice award shows you have delivered great experiences to those who matter most: your visitors. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages and rising costs, this is no easy task.”
September is an ideal time to enjoy BIOPARC and take a trip through the exotic African landscapes it recreates. “It is a way to delay returning to your routine and take advantage of the good weather and pleasant temperatures at the end of summer”, stated the park.
In addition, this week Makena , the first African elephant calf born in Valencia, turns 10 months old, and can be seen with her herd in the baobab forest enclosure.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.