Finland Considers Restricting Russian Vehicles

By John Ensor • 15 September 2023 • 16:09

Image of Finnish and Russian flags. Credit: helloRuby/Shutterstock.com

Recently a change in policy has led Finland to consider restricting the entry of vehicles bearing Russian registration.

Finland has been mulling over the idea of restricting the entry of vehicles with Russian registration. This proposed limitation specifically targets vehicles that can carry fewer than 10 passengers. The finer details of any exceptions to this rule are yet to be unveiled, writes BNN, Friday, September 15.

Previously, Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated unequivocally that there were no barriers for Russian-registered vehicles entering its borders. Moreover, there was no threat of these vehicles being seized. However, this new development is a marked change in Finland’s approach towards Russian vehicles.

Finland’s Alignment With EU

The European Union has released guidelines advising its member nations against allowing vehicles with Russian number plates. This restriction encompasses both personal and business vehicles. As an EU member, Finland’s proposed move appears to be in harmony with these directives.

At present, Russian nationals face stringent travel restrictions to Finland. Only those related to Finnish citizens or those with permanent residency in Finland are allowed. Additionally, foreign nationals with extended residency permits and Finnish nationals can journey from Russia to Finland.

Exceptions to the New Rule

There are however multiple exceptions to these entry limitations as highlighted by the Finnish Border Guard. Beyond the aforementioned categories, non-nationals can also enter Finland with a work visa or if they’re in the transport or logistics field.

Other exceptions encompass business-related visits, educational tours, and those seeking medical treatment in Finland. Property owners in Finland and diplomatic staff also fall under these exceptions. Special cases might also be considered.

Russia Responds

Reacting to this potential restriction, Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked, ‘Russia has no plans of imposing similar restrictions on the EU as the latter has imposed on Russia.’ He described the EU’s move as ‘extraordinary’ in terms of logic and emphasised that Russia wouldn’t resort to such measures.