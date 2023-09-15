Flash Floods Paralyse Madrid Motorway

By John Ensor • 15 September 2023 • 9:51

Image of Madrid's flooded M40. Credit: Federico Lusi/X

Chaos ensued for travellers in the early hours of this morning as one of Madrid’s main roads was deluged.

On Friday, September 15, a torrential downpour in Madrid wreaked havoc on the M-40 motorway, leading to widespread flooding and several cars being swept away, writes ABC.

Traffic Diversions And Delays

Many drivers captured the flooding on their mobiles, making their commute to work even more challenging. The DGT has announced that traffic on the M-40 near Coslada has been rerouted in both directions due to flood water.

Vallecas is also experiencing severe traffic disruptions in both directions. Additionally, the A-2 near Coslada, Torrejon, and Canillejas has been heavily congested since the early hours.

Celebrity Stranded Amidst Flood Chaos

Actor Tamar Novas found himself caught in the gridlock en route to the airport. He lamented on social media, ‘Today a warning on the mobile phone would have been nice… this is the M40 flooded’. Due to the traffic chaos, Novas revealed that he missed his flight and had to purchase a train ticket. Many social media users echoed his sentiments, sharing their own tales of woe.

Metro Madrid Disruptions

The Metro Madrid wasn’t spared either. Early morning rains disrupted services on lines seven and nine. However, after an hour-long halt, Metro services resumed on both lines around 8:00 am.

The Community of Madrid’s emergency services have urged residents to exercise extreme caution, especially those planning to drive. The deluge has led to flooding in several areas across the Community of Madrid.

The emergency number 112 has logged 343 incidents in areas such as Soto Del Real, Manzanares, Colmenar Viejo, Madrid, and Corredor del Henares.

By the early hours, firefighters had already responded to 120 incidents, predominantly related to flooding, submerged basements, and waterlogged areas. Several motorists trapped in their vehicles also required assistance.

Weather Warnings In Place

Currently, a yellow weather warning is in effect for the Community of Madrid, with some mountainous regions upgraded to an orange alert. Across Spain, as many as 13 provinces are on alert for heavy rainfall.