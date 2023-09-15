Portugal Facing A Wet Weekend With Possible Thunderstorms

By Chris King • 15 September 2023 • 16:35

Image of dog and puppy with an umbrella. Credit: otsphoto/Shutterstock.com

THE weather forecast for this weekend across Portugal is for rain and even thunderstorms in some areas.

Nine districts are already under yellow warning due to rain this Friday, September 15. This is the result of a new depression that is approaching mainland Portugal from the northwest.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), it will replace the hot air mass that, in recent days, has warmed the country. There will also be a drop in the maximum temperatures they indicated.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast throughout today, and at least until Sunday. Values are expected to drop across the country and, from Sunday, it will be even cooler, due to a cold front. Hail is also possible in some areas.

Yellow warnings are the least serious on a scale of three

The districts issued a yellow alert are Bragança, Viseu, Évora, Guarda, Faro, Vila Real, Beja, Castelo Branco and Coimbra. The warning is in effect between midnight and 9 am this Friday and again between 9 am and 9 pm on Saturday.

The IPMA issued the same warning for the districts of Porto, Setúbal, Santarém, Viana do Castelo, Lisbon, Leiria, Aveiro, Portalegre and Braga due to the forecast of showers. These could be sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, between 00:00 and 9 pm on Saturday.

A yellow warning is the least serious on a scale of three and is issued by IPMA whenever there is a risk situation for certain activities depending on the meteorological situation.

Maximum temperatures will drop across the country

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 21ºC and 27ºC, with most regions at 26ºC. Minimum temperatures should range from 13ºC to 17ºC.

In the North and centre of Portugal, the sky is expected to be ‘very cloudy’ today. Showers are forecast, ‘sometimes heavy’, accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

For Greater Porto and Greater Lisbon, forecasts also point to ‘very cloudy’ skies and ‘the possibility of showers’. In the Algarve, the rain may be ‘sometimes heavy’, accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the IPMA.

Saturday, September 16

On Saturday, maximum temperatures in most regions are predicted to be between 21ºC and 24ºC. However, the Guarda district will not exceed 15ºC.

In addition to rain across almost the entire country on Sunday, there will be regions where the minimum temperatures can drop to 10 or 11ºC.