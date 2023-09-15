Tragedy Of 72-Year-Old British Woman On Costa Blanca

By John Ensor • 15 September 2023 • 18:40

Stock image of Orihuela Costa. Credit: Photographer in Spain/Shutterstock.com

Police were called to an incident in the early hours of the morning amid reports that an elderly British woman had been killed by her partner.

On the Costa Blanca in Spain, authorities detained an 82-year-old Norwegian individual, suspected of fatally wounding a 76-year-old British woman, believed to be his companion. The incident took place in Orihuela Costa, located south of Alicante, according to a report in the Mirror on Friday, September 15.

Shocking Morning Discovery

The Guardia Civil was swift to respond, a spokesperson announced: ‘We can confirm that today at 7:40 am we were alerted to a possible domestic violence incident at a property in Orihuela Costa which resulted in the death of the victim.’ The nature of the woman’s injuries suggested a brutal attack with a sharp instrument. ‘The victim is a British woman aged 76 and the suspected killer, who is under arrest, is a Norwegian man aged 82.’

Relationship Details Emerge

As the community reels from the shock, details about the couple’s relationship have started to emerge. Insiders have indicated that the British woman was in a relationship with the suspect. The two reportedly lived in the same residence, though it remains uncertain if they were legally married. A close acquaintance is believed to have contacted the Guardia Civil about the incident.

Unconfirmed Reports

There is an unverified account that a close friend of the elderly man might have played a pivotal role in the aftermath of the crime.

An unverified account hints at this friend visiting the residence, possibly aiding the accused in his intention to turn himself in. Those close to the investigation are piecing together the events, but it’s believed the tragedy occurred in the early morning

It’s still unclear whether the couple were permanent residents of Spain or merely holidaying. Moreover, there were no prior indications or reports of discord between the two.