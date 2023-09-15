By Jo Pugh • 15 September 2023 • 13:15

The Doctor is facing imminent dismissal. Credit: Freepik

In a concerning incident that has sparked outrage and legal action, a doctor will be terminated from her position after allegedly attempting to have a patient forcibly admitted to a psychiatric unit solely due to his sexual orientation.

The incident took place in Puerto de Sagunto, Valencia, and has raised significant questions about discrimination and ethics within the healthcare sector.

The situation came to light when the doctor reportedly called the emergency services (112) last Tuesday, claiming that a patient at her healthcare centre constituted a risk “for being homosexual and posing a danger to children.” She requested that the police transfer the patient to a psychiatric unit. However, what followed has shocked both the medical community and the public at large.

A Local Police officer cautioned the doctor that her statements might constitute a crime, given their apparent discriminatory nature. Despite this warning, the doctor persisted in her request for psychiatric evaluation, asserting that the patient suffered from “the disease of homosexuality”, reported Europa Press on Friday, September 15.

This alarming characterisation of homosexuality has drawn widespread condemnation.

Subsequent to these events, an investigation was launched by the National Police following a complaint filed at the Puerto de Sagunto Police Station.

The complaint alleged a hate crime, sparking an inquiry into the doctor’s actions. Police sources have confirmed the initiation of the investigation, underlining the seriousness of the allegations.

The Sagunto health department swiftly responded to the situation by opening disciplinary proceedings against the doctor, with her employment expected to be terminated “imminently,” said Ministry of Health sources.

The doctor had been hired temporarily to support the workforce during the holiday season.

Marciano Gómez, the director of the health department, expressed deep regret over the incident and extended an official apology to the patient on behalf of the entire healthcare system. Such an apology signals a commitment to addressing the harm caused.