Claims That Chechen Leader And Putin Ally Ramzan Kadyrov Is ‘Critically Ill In A Coma’

By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 18:52
Image of Ramzan Kadyrov.
Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov
MYSTERY currently surrounds the health of Vladimir Putin’s close ally, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the 46-year-old is in critical condition. Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the GUR is reported to have told the Nexta news agency that Kadyrov is in a coma.
The intelligence officer also claimed that kidney specialists from Moscow had arrived in the country’s capital city of Grozny to treat him.
‘Indeed, there is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition. We can confirm that he has had a severe relapse and has been in critical condition for several days’, Yusov told the publication.
Nexta reported the source as telling them: ‘The information is confirmed from various sources in medical and political circles. This is not about injuries. Other details need further clarification. He has been sick for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems’.
Kadyrov is in critical condition
A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Andrei Yusov, said that Kadyrov’s illnesses worsened, which led to a critical condition.
"The information is confirmed from various sources in medical and political circles. This… pic.twitter.com/UFlFn44HLB
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 15, 2023
Earlier this week there were reports suggesting that the Chechen leader had ordered his doctor to be ‘buried alive’ at some point last year. The professor has not been seen for at least 12 months apparently since being removed from his post.
These claims were subsequently disputed by sources in Chechnya who insisted 49-year-old Elkhan Suleymanov was alive and living back home in Azerbaijan.
Kadyrov allegedly believed that his ill health was the result of Suleymanov poisoning him so decided to get rid of his former health minister and deputy leader.
Rumours of Kadtrov’s declining health have circulated for many months. He was seen in video footage earlier this year in a meeting with Putin where he appeared to be shaking, out of breath, and bloated.
Despite claims that he is terminally ill, just four days ago, Kadyrov appeared in a video accompanied by military associates. He showed no signs of being ‘critically ill’ or ‘in a coma’.
‘We are still alive somehow’, he said back in March, adding ominously: ‘Anyway, we don’t want to live long. We will live a short but decent life’. He insisted that he was being regularly treated by doctors and was ‘healthy and full of energy’.
At the time of that recording, it was claimed by the exiled Chechen opposition politician Tumso Abdurakhmanov that Kadyrov’s kidneys had completely failed and that dialysis was not helping, according to metro.co.uk this Saturday, September 16.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
