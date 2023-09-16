By Jo Pugh • 16 September 2023 • 13:59

A similar pool by Wavegarden in Brazil. Credit: Wavegarden/Facebook

The La Nucia Government Board has officially granted a construction permit, marking the initiation of a wave pool project for surfing in the town.

The construction of the pool and an artificial beach is scheduled to commence at the end of October. According to Mayor Bernabé Cano, Wavegarden Construction Company is considering a timeline that aims to complete the first of the two lagoons within one year, enabling it to be operational by the autumn of 2024, reported Cadenaser.

The second lagoon is projected to be ready by the summer of 2025.

This surfing wave pool will be a pioneering venture in Spain, with only one similar facility in all of Europe, located in Switzerland, and lacking the beach feature that the La Nucia facility will offer.

The project encompasses a 70,000 square metre wave pool with an artificial sand beach spanning over 5,000 square metres. It will have the capability to generate a wave every eight seconds, offering 20 different wave types, some reaching heights of up to 2.5 metres.

Wavegarden is investing over €40 million in this project and the feasibility study forecasts an annual user count of 250,000.

Mayor Bernabé Cano emphasised that this development will significantly boost tourism and attract athletes to La Nucia, not just from Spain but from all across Europe, stating that it will establish La Nucia as a global surfing destination, even without a natural coastline.

The wave pool is not the sole project.

The council is soon expected to grant a license for another project – a canine aquatic complex within the sports city. This complex will feature a swimming pool for dogs, an agility circuit, and a dry training area.

Furthermore, the complex is set to open the ‘Residence Hotel’ for athletes in January, with construction nearing completion. The hotel will offer 150 rooms and event/conference facilities capable of accommodating up to 600 individuals.

The goal of the council is to make the sports city a job creation engine.

Currently, the complex employs 400 people, but as Mayor Cano noted, when the expansion is fully realised, “2,000 people will work there.” Additionally, a commercial area will be added in a year and a half, generating an additional 600 jobs.