Demonstrations In 20 Spanish Cities Demand Decarbonisation

By John Ensor • 16 September 2023 • 16:57

Decarbonisation Demonstration. Credit: WWF España/X

Yesterday, thousands rallied in Spain and across the globe, echoing a united call against the continued use of fossil fuels.

On Friday, September 15, streets in over 20 Spanish cities, including Madrid, Bilbao, and Valencia, were flooded with passionate demonstrators, as climate crisis demonstrations gain momentum, writes Nuis Diario.

This global movement, in which representatives from various sectors gathered in over 400 cities, urged decisive action against the climate crisis. The demonstrations were timed as a precursor to the upcoming UN Climate Summit in New York which is scheduled for September 20.

‘Decarbonisation Now!’

The Spanish leg of the demonstration was spearheaded by the Climate Alliance and Fridays for Future-Youth for Climate. They were backed by more than 40 organisations and platforms. Madrid saw the largest gathering, with around 600 participants, as per the Government Delegation of the Community.

Other cities like Malaga, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca also witnessed a significant turnout, with protestors forming a symbolic ‘black tide’ against fossil fuels.

Youth For Climate’s Bold Stance

‘Youth for Climate’ emphasised the urgency of rapid decarbonisation, stating it’s ‘what science demands’. They criticised current climate laws for their inadequacy. Their call was not just for swift action but also for fairness, ensuring ‘no one is left behind, especially the most vulnerable’.

They further stressed the need for a permanent shift, cautioning against entrusting the creation of a ‘new system in the hands of the same big companies and interests that have brought us this far, knowing what they were doing’.

Support From Renowned NGOs

Prominent NGOs like WWF, Oxfam Intermon, and Ecologistas en Accion endorsed the manifesto. The document outlines the technical, social, and legislative strategies essential for tackling the climate crisis.

It champions decarbonisation, a significant reduction in energy consumption, a just transition for everyone, and the forging of a sustainable world within our planet’s boundaries.