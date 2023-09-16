Galp Joins The Petrol Pump War In Spain By Offering New Fuel Discounts

By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 2:10

Image of a Galp petrol station. Credit: Natalia Corcobado Pinilla/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

THE fuel war in Spain continues to pit the energy giants against each other.

Just last week Repsol announced that it was launching an offer with which to lower the price of fuel for its customers. This Friday, September 15, it was the turn of their competitor Galp to tempt motorists with succulent discounts should they decide to refuel at one of the company’s petrol stations.

Since the government scrapped the 20 cents per litre fuel discount for private drivers at the start of 2023, the oil companies have all been battling to attract new customers with a variety of special offers that can save money on fuel.

With fuel prices increasing this week for the 10th consecutive week, motorists can not be blamed for being tempted by good offers made by these companies.

Galp intends to offer direct discounts to drivers

As a result of Friday’s announcement, the Portuguese multinational Galp will be offering direct discounts to individuals. This includes a discount of 10 cents per litre on all its regular fuels, as long as they are a user of the Mundo Galp loyalty program.

In addition, a 15-cent discount per litre will be added if premium-Evologic fuels are chosen. These two offers can always be combined to allow drivers to refuel with up to 30 litres and a maximum limit of four refuellings per month.

However, the most interesting discount comes from the Mundo Galp application itself. The first refuelling as a loyalty member will generate a direct discount of up to 15 cents per litre on all petrol and diesel fuels. Meanwhile, with the premium-Evologic fuels, the savings will be up to 20 cents.

Motorists must use the discount code

To access these discounts, in addition to being registered in the application, motorists will have to enter the code MUEVETUCOCHE for any of the indicated discounts to become effective.

As a result, by following the Repsol initiative, if you also contract solar energy services with Galp, you obtain a discount of up to 35 cents per litre on regular fuels and 40 cents per litre on Premium-Evologic fuels. This scheme has a maximum refuelling limit of 2,000 litres per year.

In the case of electric vehicle charging, there are also advantages. Up to a 30 per cent bonus is offered on electric recharges made at points in the Galp network, both in service stations and in parking lots displaying the Galp Electric badge, as reported by lasprovincias.es on Friday, September 15.