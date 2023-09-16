Seven Communities On Yellow Alert For Rain As THREE Storm Fronts Enter Spain

By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 17:28

SEVEN autonomous communities of Spain are on yellow alert for rain this Saturday, September 16, with three storm fronts approaching the country.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, an Atlantic low-pressure system has caused meteorological instability.

One front will enter across the eastern half of the mainland, another from the west and a final one from the extreme northeast, explained the experts.

As a result, Galicia, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Andalucia, Navarra, Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha have all been issued with yellow warnings for rain and stormy weather.

Meteored posted images captured by satellite onto its social media account this afternoon showing the isolated cold storm located off the coast of the northwest of the country.

El centro de la #borrasca 🌀 fría aislada se encuentra en estos momentos frente a las costas del noroeste peninsular. ¡Mirad cómo se ve desde el satélite 🛰️! Se esperan lluvias 💦 en la vertiente atlántica, y algunos aguaceros en la mitad este y en el Pirineo. pic.twitter.com/klUzBwIgZb — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) September 16, 2023

Extremadura

The 112 Extremadura Emergency Services issued a yellow alert for rain and storms in the region. Specifically, in the geographical area of ​​Villuercas and Montánchez in the province of Cáceres.

The yellow level warning for storms indicated that ‘strong”‘ storms were expected in the affected area. Given the nature of these phenomena, there is a possibility that storms of higher intensity could occur occasionally between 6 pm today and midnight they pointed out.

AMPLIACIÓN Aviso AEMET FMA por Tormentas. Centro 112 amplía alerta Nivel Amarillo en las comarcas de Villuercas y Montánchez. Precipitación acumulada en una hora: 15 mm. Desde las 18:00 h del día 16/09/2023 a las 24:00h del día 16/09/2023. Más información en web 112 y AEMET. — 112 Extremadura (@JuntaEx112) September 16, 2023

The province of Cáceres is on yellow alert due to the possible risk of accumulated rainfall of up to 40 litres in 12 hours in the north of Cáceres, and the Tajo-Alagón area. In the rest of the region, up to 15 litres could accumulate in one hour, AEMET warned.

16/09 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Extremadura. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/JedU64z3X8 https://t.co/wI3A50T3XO — AEMET_Extremadura (@AEMET_Ext) September 16, 2023

Badajoz

Ignacio Gragera, the mayor of Badajoz, urged people to exercise ‘patience’ and ‘a lot of caution’ while travelling through the capital of Badajoz during the rain.

‘This morning may be complicated as a result of the rain that is already falling on #Badajoz. I ask for patience and a lot of caution as you move around the city. We are alert to any incident from @aytodebadajoz’, Gragera tweeted.

Esta mañana puede ser complicada como consecuencia de la lluvia que ya cae sobre #Badajoz Pido paciencia y mucha precaución a lo que os desplacéis por la ciudad. Estamos alerta ante cualquier incidencia desde el @aytodebadajoz pic.twitter.com/IZeTASEGoP — Ignacio Gragera 🇪🇦 (@BarreraGragera) September 16, 2023

Accumulated rainfall of 15 litres in one hour was possible from midday, in the south and in the plains of Guadiana.

Castilla y León

A series of recommendations were published online by the 112 of Castilla y León as a reminder of the intense rains that are expected in some parts of the community today.

Among other recommendations, it called for people to stay away from the banks and edges of rivers and ravines, as well as checking the roof and downpipes in homes.

⛈️ Se prevén lluvias intensas durante toda la jornada en distintos puntos de #CastillayLeón

Sigue estos #Consejos112 para evitar emergencias.#FMA pic.twitter.com/4c5HIOOTRw — 112 Castilla y León (@112cyl) September 16, 2023

Galicia

In Galicia, specifically in the northwest and southwest of A Coruña and the south of Ourense, heavy rains are expected and storms may also occur through the course of today.

A yellow warning was activated due to coastal phenomena in the south of A Coruña, as well as in the Rías Baixas and the Baixo Miño in Pontevedra, with MeteoGalicia warning of south or southwest winds of force 7.

A fin de semana estará gobernada polas baixas presións, profundizándose moi preto de #Galicia.

🔹Hoxe nos traen chuvias intermitentes, localmente tormentosas⚠️

🔹Mañá, chuvias e ventos fortes ⚠️ 🧐 https://t.co/795Ol1Dc28 pic.twitter.com/0NyObQuKqf — MeteoGalicia (@MeteoGalicia) September 16, 2023

In Castilla y León, the alert applies to of Ávila, León, Palencia, Salamanca and Zamora due to the risk of storms and rain. There is the possibility of accumulated rainfall in one hour of up to 15 litres according to 112 Castilla y León.

¡Buenos días! Comenzamos una nueva jornada con cielos cubiertos en #CastillayLeón. Se esperan precipitaciones generalizadas que serán localmente fuertes en la mitad occidental. Máximas por debajo de los 25ºC y mínimas en torno a los 15ºC. Feliz Sábado. pic.twitter.com/vGsa5SXX3R — 112 Castilla y León (@112cyl) September 16, 2023

Andalucia

Cloudy or overcast skies were forecast in the western third of Andalucia this Saturday, with showers likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and locally heavy in the interior of Huelva.

Scattered showers could not be ruled out on the rest of the region, more likely in the eastern sierras, where they may be accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Calima conditions were possible in the far east, with minimum and maximum temperatures decreasing in the far west, with little change in the rest, according to AEMET.

According to Eltiempo, minimum temperatures will rise on the coast of the Basque Country but will fall in the western and southern thirds.

Maximums will rise in the Balearic Islands and in the western and southern thirds. They are expected to increase in the Balearic Islands and in the eastern third and will decrease in the western half, even notably in the west of the mainland. In the rest of the country, few changes are expected.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 16-09-2023 hasta 22-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/6DiucgqI5I — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) September 16, 2023