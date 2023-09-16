Seven Communities On Yellow Alert For Rain As THREE Storm Fronts Enter Spain

Rain And Storms Forecast Across Spain As We Head Into The Weekend Close
By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 17:28

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

SEVEN autonomous communities of Spain are on yellow alert for rain this Saturday, September 16, with three storm fronts approaching the country.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, an Atlantic low-pressure system has caused meteorological instability.

One front will enter across the eastern half of the mainland, another from the west and a final one from the extreme northeast, explained the experts.

As a result, Galicia, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Andalucia, Navarra, Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha have all been issued with yellow warnings for rain and stormy weather.

Meteored posted images captured by satellite onto its social media account this afternoon showing the isolated cold storm located off the coast of the northwest of the country.

Extremadura

The 112 Extremadura Emergency Services issued a yellow alert for rain and storms in the region. Specifically, in the geographical area of ​​Villuercas and Montánchez in the province of Cáceres. 

The yellow level warning for storms indicated that ‘strong”‘ storms were expected in the affected area. Given the nature of these phenomena, there is a possibility that storms of higher intensity could occur occasionally between 6 pm today and midnight they pointed out.

The province of Cáceres is on yellow alert due to the possible risk of accumulated rainfall of up to 40 litres in 12 hours in the north of Cáceres, and the Tajo-Alagón area. In the rest of the region, up to 15 litres could accumulate in one hour, AEMET warned.

Badajoz

Ignacio Gragera, the mayor of Badajoz, urged people to exercise ‘patience’ and ‘a lot of caution’ while travelling through the capital of Badajoz during the rain.

‘This morning may be complicated as a result of the rain that is already falling on #Badajoz. I ask for patience and a lot of caution as you move around the city. We are alert to any incident from @aytodebadajoz’, Gragera tweeted.

Accumulated rainfall of 15 litres in one hour was possible from midday, in the south and in the plains of Guadiana.

Castilla y León

A series of recommendations were published online by the 112 of Castilla y León as a reminder of the intense rains that are expected in some parts of the community today.

Among other recommendations, it called for people to stay away from the banks and edges of rivers and ravines, as well as checking the roof and downpipes in homes.

Galicia

In Galicia, specifically in the northwest and southwest of A Coruña and the south of Ourense, heavy rains are expected and storms may also occur through the course of today.

A yellow warning was activated due to coastal phenomena in the south of A Coruña, as well as in the Rías Baixas and the Baixo Miño in Pontevedra, with MeteoGalicia warning of south or southwest winds of force 7.

Castilla y León

In Castilla y León, the alert applies to of Ávila, León, Palencia, Salamanca and Zamora due to the risk of storms and rain. There is the possibility of accumulated rainfall in one hour of up to 15 litres according to 112 Castilla y León.

Andalucia

Cloudy or overcast skies were forecast in the western third of Andalucia this Saturday, with showers likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and locally heavy in the interior of Huelva.

Scattered showers could not be ruled out on the rest of the region, more likely in the eastern sierras, where they may be accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Calima conditions were possible in the far east, with minimum and maximum temperatures decreasing in the far west, with little change in the rest, according to AEMET.

According to Eltiempo, minimum temperatures will rise on the coast of the Basque Country but will fall in the western and southern thirds.

Maximums will rise in the Balearic Islands and in the western and southern thirds. They are expected to increase in the Balearic Islands and in the eastern third and will decrease in the western half, even notably in the west of the mainland. In the rest of the country, few changes are expected.

