Transport Sector In Spain Demands Return Of 20 Cents Per Litre Fuel Subsidy

By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 0:21

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Twitter@CetmTransporte

WITH the price of fuel currently increasing in price every week in Spain, the Spanish Confederation of Freight Transporters (CETM) has demanded action.

This Friday, September 16, it asked the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda to act in the face of the ‘disproportionate’ rise in fuel prices, as reported in a statement from the organisation.

Even with the current 10-cent bonus that the Government allows transport sector operatives, filling a vehicle’s fuel tank is now more expensive than when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. As a result, they have demanded the return of the original 20 cents per litre subsidy.

A fuel bonus was implemented in June

In June, the Government approved the fuel bonus for the transport sector through Royal Decree-Law 5/2023, of June 28. The measure was implemented in two phases, with the amount being modified.

The discount of 10 cents per litre of fuel in the first phase is due to end on September 30. From that date until December 31, the discount will be five cents.

An aid of 10 cents per litre is ‘insufficient’ claimed the CETM while demanding that it be ‘reinforced’. Furthermore, the confederation stressed that: ‘not only has the price of diesel and petrol increased, but also that of other items such as insurance, tyres, repairs, and new vehicles, etc’.

Freight transporters assured that this, together with the drop in activity, ‘is causing the viability of the sector to be in danger’.

The CETM reminded Raquel Sánchez of her commitment

Raquel Sánchez, the Minister of Transport, was reminded today by the transporters that she committed to ‘continuously monitoring the evolution of prices’, in order to ‘verify the effectiveness and suitability’ of this aid and ‘maintain it if the situation persists’, as is happening now.

For this reason, the employers’ association requested that they act: ‘Accordingly, so as not to put the self-employed and road freight transport companies at risk, for which fuel represents more than 30 per cent’ of their costs.

Sources from the transporters assured larazon.es that, at the moment, no pressure measures, such as a new strike call, are being proposed. However, if the Government: ‘does not sit down to negotiate with us’, then strike action could not be ruled out.