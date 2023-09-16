By Jo Pugh • 16 September 2023 • 13:12
World Tourism Day on September 27 is always an important date and a good incentive to celebrate great events.
In this year’s edition, globally titled “Tourism and green investments”, the department of tourism of Orihuela city council has designed an attractive programme of routes and special visits for this important day.
The exhibition will run from September 25 until October 8 at the Orihuela Central Tourist Office with the following schedule. Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 7pm. Sunday and Monday from 10am to 2pm.
The main events this year are the guided visits to the Diocesan Seminary of San Miguel and the Civil War Anti-Aircraft Shelter.
Going deeper into these two visits, they are new activities that have been recovered after many years of not being included in the programming, especially the visit to the Seminary. This will take place on Tuesday, September 26 at 6pm.
On Friday, September 29, and at the same time, 6pm, there will be a guided visit to the Civil War Anti-Aircraft Shelter, located on Calle Triana.
The figure of the famous Orihuela poet is one of the main tourist attractions of Orihuela and the Department of Tourism wanted to honour him again on the most special date within this programme. There will be a tourist route on September 27 at 6pm. It will depart from the Miguel Hernández House Museum and will follow the following route: Calle Arriba, Plaza de Santa Justa, Plaza Ramón Sijé, Calle Mayor, Orihuela Cathedral, Calle del Río, Plaza de Josefina Manresa and headquarters of the Faculty of Las Salesas.
The last event of this programme, the guided tour of the City Hall, is on September 29 at 6pm, which has a cultural and institutional component. In it you can see the aforementioned exhibition, and also see “La Diablesa” at the entrance to the town hall, the room where the Gloriosa Enseña de l Oriol is located and the room where the plenary sessions are held.
Registration is free, places are limited and must be reserved through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es.
