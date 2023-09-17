Former Love Islander Amy Hart And Fiance Sam Rason Enjoy A Night Out At Olivia’s On The Costa Del Sol

By Chris King • 17 September 2023 • 0:55

Image of Amy Hart and Sam Rason getting engaged on a cruise ship. Credit: Twitter@amyhart1707

FORMER Love Island contestant Amy Hart was spotted in one of the Costa del Sol’s top restaurants last Thursday, September 14.

The recently engaged 30-year-old reality TV star and social media influencer from Sussex, England, was enjoying a night out with her 33-year-old fiance Sam Rason at Olivia’s in the coastal resort of La Cala de Mijas.

They were said to be out on a romantic date night without their six-month-old son Stanley and even took to the dancefloor where they hugged one another with the elegant blond beauty flashing her incredible smile for the cameras at the popular beach-side celebrity haunt.

Just can’t help myself x pic.twitter.com/kkesxCpERK — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) September 15, 2023

Amy looked resplendent in a sparkly silver diamante one-shouldered gown and even had time to pose for a selfie with TOWIE star James Argent, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

James is back on television screens soon as one of the contestants in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling show puts its participants through all sorts of arduous tasks similar to those that would-be SAS personnel would have to endure in real life.

The couple got engaged on a cruise ship recently

Sam and Amy recently got engaged while on board a cruise ship, much to her surprise. While filming one of her P&O cruises podcasts on board the Arvia, Amy – an avid musical theatre fan – was invited to the ship’s theatre where she expected to watch the show’s rehearsals.

To her shock, Sam suddenly appeared on the stage and got down on one knee to propose. She announced their happy moment to her followers on Instagram Stories, revealing how her new fiance even quoted a lyric from ‘I’ll Be Here’, a song that was originally performed in the obscure 9/11 musical Ordinary Days.

A tale in 4 pictures….onboard P&O Cruises Arvia to do a shoot for my upcoming podcast, get invited to the theatre to watch show rehearsals, rehearsals are great, they clear the stage to ‘reset something’ and Sam appears! So so surprised! 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/UmCnq1mzvG — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) September 4, 2023

‘And he said…hey, whatcha doin’ the rest of your life? Well and truly the biggest surprise ever We are so happy (literally thought I was watching show rehearsals hence why I have no shoes on)’, Amy posted.

This was followed by another post featuring an image of the happy couple on the stage together. Amy admitted that she actually ended up in tears after being ‘too stunned to speak’.