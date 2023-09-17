By Jo Pugh • 17 September 2023 • 8:38

Crops, including Olives, have been seriously affected. Credit: Freepik

The Spanish government is set to allocate nearly €12 billion towards advancing desalination, water reuse, and resource efficiency.

This initiative aims to address the drought emergency affecting approximately 15 per cent of Spain’s territory. The funds will be channelled into enhancing pipelines and regulatory infrastructure.

Furthermore, an additional €3 billion will be infused into the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE).

Spain registered the driest start to a year in the first four months of 2023 since records began in the 1960s, with Catalonia and Andalusia being the most affected.

Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe this summer have worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs’ levels as water evaporation and consumption increased.

The plan is to drive digitalisation in the water sector.

This strategic investment will promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and ‘big data,’ marking a significant leap forward in water management and drought mitigation, based on insights gathered from the 2023 Drought Management Report.

The Drought Management Report, presented during the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday, September 12, underlined that nearly 15 per cent of Spain’s landmass is grappling with drought emergencies, with over twenty-seven per cent on high alert, reported Aqui Madrid.

This is attributed to a global average rainfall deficit of 17 per cent compared to the 1991-2020 reference period.

In parallel, the Council of Ministers unveiled plans to buy a state-of-the-art multi-sensor aerial surveillance system valued at more than €2 billion.

This system will replace the maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) and maritime surveillance (VIGMA) assets and comprises the acquisition of 16 aircraft. This investment is vital to bolster Spain’s military capabilities in line with NATO objectives and to uphold national commitments within the Alliance.

Additionally, the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil has received authorisation to modernise and expand the capabilities of the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE) in Cádiz, Algeciras, and Ceuta.

This project, valued at over €25 million, will enhance security and surveillance capabilities in these regions.