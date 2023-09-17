By Jo Pugh • 17 September 2023 • 10:35
The Valencian Government has thousands of registered donors. Credit: Valencian Government
Last year, the Valencian Community counted a total of 1,075 new volunteers for bone marrow donation.
Thus, currently, the Valencian Community has around 41,500 registered donors. On the other hand, the Umbilical Cord Bank of the Transfusion Centre of the Valencian Community currently has 4,995 units.
To remember the importance of bone marrow donation, the third Saturday of each September is commemorated as World Bone Marrow and Umbilical Cord Blood Donor Day, which this year was on Saturday, September 16.
Of the total new marrow donors (1,075) registered in 2022, 365 were from Alicante, 596 from Valencia and 114 from Castellón.
Since January 2023, 486 new available donors have been recorded and the number is expected to increase until the end of the year. By province they were 280 from Valencia, 141 from Alicante and 65 from Castellón.
Until last year 2022 and since the creation of the Spanish Registry of Bone Marrow Donors (REDMO) in the 1990’s, almost 541,000 donors have been registered and more than 17,000 searches have been carried out for patients that translated into 12,704 transplants throughout the country.
Currently, in the world there are 40,594,289 bone marrow donors and 804,310 umbilical cord units.
In this type of transplant it is essential that the donor and the recipient have a compatible immunological identity. The search for a compatible bone marrow among the general population entails great difficulty, which is why it is important to raise awareness among society of the importance of becoming a donor.
To become a donor and be included in the REDMO Registry, you must be between 18 and 40 years old and not have suffered or suffer from any serious or communicable disease.
Regarding the donation of umbilical cord blood, it is a simple, painless and absolutely safe process for the mother and the newborn. All that is required is an assessment of the mother’s health and her written consent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.