Al-Qaeda Threatens France And Sweden With New Terrorist Attacks

By Chris King • 18 September 2023 • 23:50

Silhouette of a terrorist. Credit: Prazis Images/Shutterstock.com

In the latest issue of Al-Qaeda’s Sada al-Malahim magazine, the terror group threatened possible attacks on France.

The publication made an appearance after a break of 12 years, with the AQAP branch stating that it planned to strike not only against France but also Sweden, according to leparisien.fr.

This small Islamist terrorist group is the same one that claimed responsibility for the attack in January 2015 on Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

The AQAP group is based on the Iberian Peninsula

Based on the Iberian Peninsula, the cell that calls itself Ansar al-Sharia has a strong influence in Europe. In the magazine last Friday, September 15, they threatened to target a ministry in Paris and also spoke of razing a Swedish embassy.

The terrorists explained that despite the numerous warnings they had given, the two targeted countries: ‘will only understand when they are attacked’.

They stated: ‘It is now clearly apparent that Sweden has chosen to take the lead in the war against Islam and Muslims among the countries of the European Union, thus rivalling France, Denmark and others for the first place in the race of opposition to God and his messenger’.

The group spoke of possible attacks

Illustrated by a hooded man armed with a rifle in front of two crying police officers, the publication was even more precise on the possible attacks which could be carried out by the terrorist group.

‘Sweden, France and other countries which are fighting God do not simply understand abstract words. They do not understand the language of dialogue and communication. They will not understand and disregard until they hear news like the Swedish embassy was razed following a violent explosion or an armed attack on a ministry in Paris’, the Al-Qaeda cell wrote.

BFMTV reported that the terrorist organisation also asked for Muslim children to be ‘left alone and raised under the protection of their parents’.

This text, coupled with the threat of targeting a ministry based in Paris, seemed to suggest that Al-Qaeda was referring to the recent ban on the abaya in French schools, without actually being cited in the publication.

The Koran was burned and the abaya banned

It seems probable that these latest threats are linked to the recent events during which two Iraqi refugees burned and trampled the Koran in Sweden, plus the ban on the wearing of the abaya by students in state schools in France.

Gérald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister voiced his concern on France 2 just a few days ago about the resurgence of the risk of attacks in France.

‘The projected threat: the Bataclan. We thought for a very long time that this could no longer happen. What is happening in Afghanistan, in the Levant, in Africa, is replenishing money, which means to create a projected threat. We are worried about that’.