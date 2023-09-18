By Jo Pugh • 18 September 2023 • 10:26

The donkey had to perform in a square. Credit: Benidorm City Council

For the second year running, the Hermitage of Sanz, nestled in the heart of Benidorm’s Huerta, has revived an unusual tradition – the Cagà de la Burra.

This event, not to be confused with anything else in its traditional sense, has a rather down-to-earth twist.

The Cagà de la Burra made its debut in Benidorm back in 2014 when José Fuster, a member of the Sant Antoni Commission for that year, proposed a novel concept.

He suggested dividing a piece of land into small, numbered plots, with each plot designated for the donkey’s ‘business’.

Neighbours could then purchase tickets corresponding to the number where the donkey would choose to relieve itself – and whoever held the winning number received a prize.

On Sunday, September 18, the donkey once again did its thing.

From noon onwards, both local residents and members of the Sant Antoni Commission, under the leadership of Juan Pedro López, went along to enjoy another day of camaraderie and fun. For the event, a piece of land with five hundred small numbered squares was marked out.

Each of these plots could be purchased for €10.

The person who correctly guessed which square the donkey would choose for its ‘deed’ would take home the prize of €1,000.

The councillor for Festivals, Mariló Cebreros, along with other members of the municipal government and the regional deputy, José Ramón González de Zárate, didn’t want to miss out on the occasion.

They encouraged citizens to take part in unique events like this, which are an integral part of the city’s festivities. In attendance were also the Senior and Children’s queens of the 2023 Festes Majors Patronals, Angélica Morenilla and Daniela Talavera, as well as the president of the Commission, Vicente Solaz.

The proceeds from this unconventional raffle will contribute to the festivities held in honour of Sant Antoni in January.