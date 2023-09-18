Another DANA Forecast To Hit Spain This Week With Temperatures ‘Lower Than Warsaw’

By Chris King • 18 September 2023 • 19:02

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER isolated depression at high levels (DANA) is forecast to bring showers to some parts of Spain on Tuesday, September 19.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the rain could be stronger and more persistent in the east of the country and in the Balearic Islands.

Rain was expected in western parts of the mainland during the early hours of this Monday. However, the day should remain relatively calm although temperatures will probably drop quite significantly according to the weather experts.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 18-09-2023 hasta 24-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/bWGXZsgw36 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 18, 2023

Tuesday, September 19

The DANA will be located around the Gulf of Cádiz and will cause an increase in atmospheric instability, especially in the afternoon and evening, according to AEMET.

Stormy showers will develop around Melilla and in eastern Andalucia, and will also affect the Region of Murcia, the south of the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha.

Una nueva #DANA afectará a la franja mediterránea peninsular e islas Baleares el martes y miércoles próximos:

➡️ Chubascos persistentes y de fuerte intensidad.

➡️ Podrán ir acompañados de tormenta y rachas de viento muy fuertes ⛈️ .

👉 https://t.co/GLwb1f0XgD pic.twitter.com/cFZPv4aiCX — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 18, 2023

Maximum temperatures could rise across most of the mainland, although there will be a decrease in the Mediterranean regions. Values should be between 25 and 28°C in much of the southern half of the country as well as in the Ebro Valley and in the Mediterranean, plus the Canary Islands.

Wednesday, September 20

On Wednesday, the rainfall will be heavy and accompanied by hail during the day on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic archipelago. Some parts of the coast of the Valencian Community, Catalonia, Ibiza and Formentera could also be affected.

Maximum temperatures will drop in most of the country on Wednesday. ‘A cool day is expected for the season in the interior of the country, in a few areas they will reach 25ºC and in some parts of the eastern interior the thermometers will remain between 5 and 10ºC below normal for the time of the season’, explained the experts.

Thursday, September 21

‘In cities such as Valladolid, Ciudad Real, Badajoz or Madrid, the maximum temperatures expected for Thursday are below 25ºC. In Madrid, they expect to reach 19ºC at most or 20ºC in Valladolid. These are much lower temperatures than those in eastern Europe, such as Warsaw, where they could reach 25ºC’, highlighted Meteored.

En ciudades como Valladolid, Ciudad Real, Badajoz o Madrid las máximas previstas para el jueves están por debajo de los 25ºC. En Madrid se esperan alcanzar como mucho los 19ºC o los 20ºC en Valladolid. Son temperaturas mucho más bajas que las que tendrán en el este de Europa,… pic.twitter.com/WrBCA7hkiq — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) September 18, 2023

In many interior parts of the mainland, such as Extremadura, western Andalucia, the Community of Madrid, along with Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón, the maximum temperatures on Thursday could be between 5 and 10°C below normal for this time of year.

AEMET pointed out that the DANA will have moved away from the mainland by Thursday. However, it may still leave early morning showers in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

A front associated with an Atlantic storm will sweep across the country from west to east, causing widespread rain in its wake, although it will be weaker and more dispersed in the Mediterranean region.

Friday, September 22

Friday is expected to give way to more stable weather, although some remnants of the cold front could still affect some northern parts of the country.

Large clearings will develop to bring a stable weekend throughout the country. Although temperatures will remain cool on Friday, they will begin a general rise on Saturday and Sunday, becoming more pronounced in the northern half, reaching values ​​more typical of the time of year.