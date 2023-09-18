By Jo Pugh • 18 September 2023 • 11:11

Councillors discussing the Elche Tram Project. Credit: Elche City Council

The Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, and mobility councillor, Claudio Guilabert, held a meeting last week with the Minister of Infrastructure, Salomé Pradas, in Valencia.

The purpose of this gathering was to discuss and advance plans for the forthcoming construction of the tram system in Elche and the finalisation of the southern ring road (EL-20).

The tram project is set to connect Elche with Torrellano and Elche business parks.

It will commence from the western part of the city, specifically in the Carrús area. Mayor Pablo Ruz expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, highlighting the unanimous commitment to bringing a tram system to Elche.

He emphasised that this initiative represents a solid dedication to promoting mobility and sustainable transportation while enhancing connectivity between various neighbourhoods and the primary business centre of the municipality.

Ruz mentioned that a study by the Provincial Council has already been conducted, and the technical phase is now underway, involving collaborative efforts across different departments to transform the tram project into a reality in Elche.

The ring road will also be completed.

Ruz also stressed that significant progress was made regarding the ring road (EL-20) during the meeting. This critical infrastructure project currently has a remaining segment of 1.8 kilometres to complete the full city perimetre ring, thereby linking the southern roundabout with the northern roundabout at Vinalopó Hospital.

The ring road, inaugurated in 2015, has remained incomplete since then. Its finalisation is crucial to alleviate traffic congestion within the municipality.

Ruz said that “as we all remember, this much-needed infrastructure for Elche was inaugurated in 2015, and since then it has been unfinished. It is vital to lighten traffic in the municipality that the remaining section be completed, and in Valencia from the Ministry we are already working from the technical tables to make this a reality.

“We are now entering a work phase so that the project can be put out to tender as soon as possible”, he said.