Everything You Need To Know As MAJOR iPhone Update Arrives

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 September 2023 • 16:00

Apple's famous logo beaming outside a huge building

As Apple get ready to launch the iPhone 15 later this month, they have released their latest major software update, iOS 17.

The new iOS 17 update brings with it a whole load of new features that will make interfaces more friendly and enjoyable to use, security improvements incoming as well as the introduction of AI that users can now explore.

Below, Euro Weekly News Highlights some of the most important and exciting new features that have dropped today.

Sensible Autocorrects

For a very long time, many people have been left frustrated while texting on an iPhone because of the damned autocorrect which has changed words that many did not wish to be altered, mainly expletives.

However, on iOS 17 this will no longer be the case as you can ensure that the expletive words typed out will remain in their full form, so people can wave goodbye to the infamous ‘ducking’ autocorrect which has haunted people for years.

Interactive Widgets

Apple are starting to kick into gear when it comes to putting money and focus onto widgets as they are something very simple and user-friendly but can make an interface look so much better.

iOS 17 compatible devices 👏👏👏 can u see your iPhone ?? #iOS17 pic.twitter.com/x4PmLxvMh2 — UDS SHATTA WALE (@StonelessA) September 18, 2023

In this latest update users can now enable interactive widgets. This means that people can pick some of their bets apps and have a mini-version of them on their home screens and use their features without unlcoking their devices.

Calls and Messages

When someone in your contact list calls you on iOS 17, they can now appear with a customised card that would include names, and photos to make it feel like a more personable iPhone and these can be shared via airdrop just by bringing two devices close together.

Also, voicemails are getting a new look as people can leave a video form message which is something that is a very nice improvement and should make it more user-friendly and keep them up with the modern times.

Voice Cloning With AI

Artificial Intelligence is now becoming a big part of our life and the way that businesses operate, much to the annoyance of some sceptics, but this sue of AI should be seen as a big thing from Apple and a positive.

This is because users can now make on-demand versions of themselves to say any sort of phrases that have been typed out, and it’s designed to help people who are losing their ability to speak.

Privacy and Security

With so many social media accounts, emails and different devices, people have multiple passwords which can be difficult to remember, but now Apple allows users to share their password keychains with friends and family, meaning they can store any important information and share it if they forget it.

Also, Apple’s messaging apps and third-party ones that support it will now flag sensitive photos and videos prior to you opening them, as the tech giant looks to help proetct peep from receieving unsoclited nude pictures.