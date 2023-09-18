By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 September 2023 • 13:00

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United get their Champions League campaign underway this Wednesday against Bayern Munich in what will be a gruelling evening for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils will be looking to go deep in the competition this year after being knocked out in the group stages last campaign and then also failed to make any sort of meaningful impact in the Europa League, but they have been handed potentially one of the hardest games they could have picked against Bundesliga champions.

It will be a very tough test for Man United as they travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, and they will be wary of one man more than any other, and that is summer transfer target and England captain, Harry Kane who’s been in red-hot form over in Bavaria.

Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have faced off on 11 separate occasions – they’ve all been in the Champions League – and it’s the German side who have been dominating the exchanges with four victories and five draws, while Man United have only ever tasted victory twice, although one of them was in the final of this competition.

Bayern Munich have never been beaten at their home group by Man United and in fact, there has never been a winner when the two side have met in the group stages, something that both Ten Hag and former Chelsea boss, Thoams Tuchel, will be hoping to change.

Team News

Despite the fact Man United were thrashed 3-1 at home on Saturday against Brighton, Ten Hag will be delighted to have some of his star players back in the fold and ready to contribute in some way this season with Rasmus Hojlund getting his first start since arriving for £65 million in the summer.

Anthony Martial replaced the Denmark international in the second half, so he could be handed valuable minutes over in Germany, however, after scoring – only for VAR to rule it out – Hojlund will likely lead the line on Wednesday night, a big task for someone so young and inexperienced.

However, Ten Hag will still be picking a team with one hand tied behind his back with Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both unavailable for this midweek clash as they struggle to overcome their respective muscular issues.

For Bayern Munich, Tuchel has a ridiculously impressive squad to pick from on Wednesday with Jamal Musiala not even starring during their 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on the weekend so should be fit enough and ready to unleash his ability on the Red Devils.

Kane – who has four goals for Bayern Munich – is expected to start his first European game for his new club and given how often he terrified Man Unuted during his time with Spurs, Ten Hag will be worried heading into Wednesday’s clash.

How To Watch

For UK residents – much like all European games this season – this match will be available to watch via TNT Sports, which has been rebranded this term from its original name of BT Sports.

If you are going to be watching this game out in Spain, then Movistar is the place to tune into on Tuesday and Wednesday nights for the Champions League after they secured the rights to showcase the games.

Score Prediction and Odds

It will be a very close and tight encounter as is always the case between these two European powerhouses, but given how poor Man United has been this season and their lack of momentum, I struggle to see past a Bayern Munich victory.

I’m going to go for a 3-1 win for Bayern Munich and Harry Kane to score twice against English opposition.

Bayern Munich to win – 1/2

Draw – 18/5

Man United to win – 19/4