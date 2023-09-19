Breaking News: Newcastle United Fan STABBED In Milan Ahead Of Champions League Game Close
Trending:

DANA Brings Spectacular Lighting Storms With Torrential Rain and Hail To Parts Of Valencian Community

By Chris King • 19 September 2023 • 19:11

Image of a dark cloudy sky.

Image of a dark cloudy sky. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

THE Valencian Community felt the effects of another Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) this Tuesday, September 19.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, spoke earlier this afternoon of: ‘Rains of very strong intensity, locally torrential, in l’Horta Sud, which have been very focused and static for more than an hour in the area of ​​Silla, Beniparrell and Albal’.

Parts of the Rambla de la Independència in Silla and also the underpass of the railway line were reportedly submerged as water accumulated from the downpour.

Today’s storm moved slowly towards the north and northeast, leaving abundant lightning and maximum rainfall of more than 30 l/m² in the municipalities of Silla and Beniparrell.

The most intense area of the storm in l’Horta Sud travelled northwards, depositing heavy rainfall on the V-31 in Alfafar and on the CV-500 in Valencia: ‘Reaching the maritime districts of Valencia before moving out to sea sea’, detailed AEMET.

In the network of automatic stations of the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet), the highest rainfall was recorded in Catarroja and Albal, with 40 and 37.6 l/m² respectively.

An image was tweeted by AEMET at 5 pm revealing that there had been up to 565 lightning strikes in six hours over Valencian territory. More than half of them, 284, occurred in the last hour they pointed out.

The map shows that the greatest activity was in the north of Alicante province, in the sea off the coast of the beaches of València, and in the Villargordo del Cabriel area, ‘where it may be hailing’, they added.

In anticipation of today’s weather, the experts updated yesterday’s forecast – which had originally suggested that the Community would escape the worst of the new DANA.

Working with new information, the meteorologists predicted that from Tuesday afternoon, the passage of storms pushed by the trough of cold air would affect not only the province of Alicante but also that of Valencia.

As a result, AEMET decided to put the entire province of Alicante, the southern interior of Valencia, plus the entire coast of Castellón and also Valencia on yellow alert due to heavy rain and hail.

Warnings for very heavy rains in the south of the Valencian Community will remain in place for Wednesday 20, with the entire province of Alicante on alert, and also the coast of Castellón and Valencia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading