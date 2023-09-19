DANA Brings Spectacular Lighting Storms With Torrential Rain and Hail To Parts Of Valencian Community

By Chris King • 19 September 2023 • 19:11

Image of a dark cloudy sky. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

THE Valencian Community felt the effects of another Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) this Tuesday, September 19.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, spoke earlier this afternoon of: ‘Rains of very strong intensity, locally torrential, in l’Horta Sud, which have been very focused and static for more than an hour in the area of ​​Silla, Beniparrell and Albal’.

Parts of the Rambla de la Independència in Silla and also the underpass of the railway line were reportedly submerged as water accumulated from the downpour.

Today’s storm moved slowly towards the north and northeast, leaving abundant lightning and maximum rainfall of more than 30 l/m² in the municipalities of Silla and Beniparrell.

The most intense area of the storm in l’Horta Sud travelled northwards, depositing heavy rainfall on the V-31 in Alfafar and on the CV-500 in Valencia: ‘Reaching the maritime districts of Valencia before moving out to sea sea’, detailed AEMET.

La zona más intensa de la tormenta de l'Horta Sud se fue desplazando hacia el norte por los barrios marítimos de València y se ha adentrado en el mar. pic.twitter.com/aFJhXuuI10 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 19, 2023

In the network of automatic stations of the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet), the highest rainfall was recorded in Catarroja and Albal, with 40 and 37.6 l/m² respectively.

An image was tweeted by AEMET at 5 pm revealing that there had been up to 565 lightning strikes in six hours over Valencian territory. More than half of them, 284, occurred in the last hour they pointed out.

La tormenta se mueve lentamente hacia el norte y nordeste. Esta es la imagen de los rayos registrados en la última hora (puntos, cruces y guiones de colores) sobre la estimación de precipitación en una hora en base a datos radar, con los máximos en la zona de Silla y Beniparrell. pic.twitter.com/JjtjFLEB3I — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 19, 2023

The map shows that the greatest activity was in the north of Alicante province, in the sea off the coast of the beaches of València, and in the Villargordo del Cabriel area, ‘where it may be hailing’, they added.

Imagen con los rayos de las últimas 6 horas. Los amarillos son de la última hora. Actividad en el norte de Alicante, en el mar frente a las playas de la ciudad de València y en la zona de Villargordo del Cabriel, donde puede estar granizando. pic.twitter.com/9ErwKGrSl1 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 19, 2023

In anticipation of today’s weather, the experts updated yesterday’s forecast – which had originally suggested that the Community would escape the worst of the new DANA.

Working with new information, the meteorologists predicted that from Tuesday afternoon, the passage of storms pushed by the trough of cold air would affect not only the province of Alicante but also that of Valencia.

As a result, AEMET decided to put the entire province of Alicante, the southern interior of Valencia, plus the entire coast of Castellón and also Valencia on yellow alert due to heavy rain and hail.

19/09 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/ZxlCs0Bqwb — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 18, 2023

Warnings for very heavy rains in the south of the Valencian Community will remain in place for Wednesday 20, with the entire province of Alicante on alert, and also the coast of Castellón and Valencia.