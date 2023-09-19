By Jo Pugh • 19 September 2023 • 12:58

Go on an adventure with free tram tickets this Friday. Credit: FGV

Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) has been gearing up for European Mobility Week, running from September 16 to 22, with the theme “Energy efficiency.”

This year’s campaign aims to encourage people to adopt energy-efficient modes of transportation, emphasising the concept of “Mix and move!”

FGV is dedicated to fostering sustainable travel habits and promoting public transport as a safe and convenient way to move within and between cities.

On September 22, Alicante TRAM will offer free transport services throughout the day.

Barriers at the stations will be opened to facilitate access. In Alicante, onboard ticket inspectors will not be in attendance, while ticket machines will specify free service, allowing travellers to obtain valid tickets but not pay for them.

FGV will provide free transport services on TRAM d’Alacant, TRAM de Castelló, and Metrobus. This effort aims to remind users that public transport is a secure and efficient means of urban travel.

For more information, visit Tram Alicante.

FGV continues to offer incentives for using regional public transport services, including a 50 per cent reduction in pass and multi-trip ticket prices until January 31, 2024. Additionally, free travel for individuals up to 31 years old remains valid until December 31.

Drawing competition winners announced.

As part of the planned activities, FGV presented the prizes of the III Drawing Competition “Move and take care of the planet with Metrovalencia and TRAM d’Alacant”.

The competition was announced last April, aimed at primary school students who had to include in their drawings references to the metro or the tram and highlight how the use of public transport avoids carbon dioxide emissions of carbon in the environment and favors a more sustainable world.

FGV established three prizes for Valencia and Alicante, respectively, which consist of a bicycle for each winner and a bag with promotional material.

First prize for Alicante went to Mireia Fernández-Cañadas Ródenas, who drew a delightful picture of the Tram.