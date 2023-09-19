By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2023 • 18:18

Latest Report: 61% Increase in Spaniards Embracing Own-Brand Supermarket Products. Image: ALDI.

There has been a massive rise in popularity of own-brand products in Spain’s shopping baskets.

Own brand products, also known as private-label products, are increasingly finding favour among Spanish consumers, with this trend expected to continue in the coming years, according to a study by ALDI.

The report sheds light on the evolving preferences of shoppers when it comes to private-label items.

Key findings from the study include:

Growing Consumption

Since 2020, 61 per cent of consumers have reported an increase in their consumption of supermarket own-brand products. In the past year, the number of Spaniards who now claim that over 75 per cent of their shopping basket consists of own-brand products has risen to 26 per cent (compared to 19 per cent in 2022).

Future Intentions

Nearly half of consumers (47 per cent) are planning to buy more private label products in the next 12 months, marking an almost 8 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Changing Perception

Consumers are changing their perception of own-brand products. The main factors driving this shift include the quality-price ratio (preferred by 75 per cent of respondents), lower prices (51 per cent), and availability on sale or promotion (37 per cent).

Innovation and Choice

The introduction of new supermarket own-brand products plays a role in encouraging consumers to try these items and switch from other brands. About 64 per cent of consumers express a desire to try new brands when shopping, and 77.5 per cent consider multiple brands before making a purchase decision.

Brand Loyalty

When consumers find an own-brand product they like, 8 out of 10 report discontinuing the purchase of other brands.

Furthermore, 86 per cent indicate that a positive experience with one own-brand product encourages them to try other own-brand items from the same supermarket, while 79 per cent are inclined to recommend the brand to friends and family.

The study highlights the changing landscape of consumer preferences in Spain, with quality, price, and innovation being key drivers in the growing popularity of own-brand products in the country’s shopping baskets.