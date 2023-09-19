By Jo Pugh • 19 September 2023 • 12:23

Freely will broadcast the four main TV company channels. Credit: Everyone TV

British audiences will soon have free access to live TV channels and on-demand content through their smart TVs via the internet, marking a significant shift in television distribution in the streaming era.

This innovative service, named “Freely,” is set to launch in 2024 and will be integrated into the next generation of smart TV’s in the UK.

Freely aims to offer millions of broadband-only households a unified experience for streaming live free TV over the internet. Users will enjoy features like an intuitive programme guide for easy channel browsing and innovative tools for discovering new shows directly from live TV.

The service will feature a lineup of public service broadcaster (PSB) content and other free-to-air channels, preserving the essence of terrestrial TV.

It is built upon the legacy of the Freeview TV platform.

As online content consumption continues to rise, Freely addresses the distribution and availability of live channels in the streaming age. It aligns with the new regulations outlined in the draft Media Bill, ensuring the future accessibility of broadcasting services.

The development of Freely is led by Everyone TV.

This is an organisation jointly owned by major broadcasters BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, and responsible for overseeing free TV in the UK.

The idea is very simple, but at the same time its execution will be complex: that users can access all the channels of those stations directly on their televisions and without the need for adapters, decoders or anything special other than an internet connection.

Although the channels that broadcast on ‘traditional television’ still account for 50 per cent of the viewing time in the United Kingdom, it is evident that the new internet services have ‘kidnapped’ a good part of the audience.

“According to the latest audience figures, 15 per cent of British households already watch content solely through the internet, and they have not even connected their television to an aerial; Freely was created to “reflect this fact”, explained Everyone TV’s chief executive, Jonathan Thompson.

As with other streaming services, it is presumed Freely will only be available to UK viewers.