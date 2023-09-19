Netflix Review: Premiere Date For Money Heist Spin-Off ‘Berlin’ Announced

By Chris King • 19 September 2023 • 0:35

Image of Netflix and a remote control. Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com

NETFLIX announced this Monday, September 18, that Berlin, the spin-off from Money Heist will premiere at 9 pm on December 29.

Following the huge success of Money Heist on the streaming platform, this latest series will narrate one of the iconic character’s most extraordinary robberies, set in Paris.

The plot focuses on Berlin’s golden years when he is still unaware of his illness and is not yet locked up in the Mint. He prepares one of his most extraordinary robberies which involves making €44 million in jewels disappear as if it were an illusionist act, and for this, he counts on one of the three gangs he has worked with all his life.

Describing the show in its synopsis, Netflix says: ‘There are only two things that can turn a dog day into a wonderful day: one is love, and the other is a million-dollar haul’.

The creators of Money Heist are behind Berlin

Created by Álex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, who were the brains behind Money Heist and Red Sky, the series has eight episodes.

It was written by Álex Pina, Esther Martinez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva and Lorena G. Maldonado. The directing credits go to Albert Pintó of Red Sky and Malasaña 32 fame, along with David Barroca who also worked on Red Sky, and Geoffrey Cowper from Third Grade.

Pedro Alonso is back as Berlin

Pedro Alonso reprises the iconic role of the hedonistic and astute Berlin. His new band of thieves includes Michelle Jenner (of Isabel fame) as Keila, an expert in electronic engineering.

Tristán Ulloa from Fariña fills the shoes of Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant. Begoña Vargas out of Welcome To Eden plays Cameron, a kamikaze-type who always lives on the edge.

Julio Peña Fernández of Through My Window fame brings to life Roi, Berlin’s faithful sidekick, and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the gang’s relentless man of action.

Two more Money Heist stars reprise their roles as police officers Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

The cast of Berlin is completed by Samantha Siqueiros of Mrs Steel fame, Julien Paschal from One Year, One Night, and Masi Rodríguez and Rachel Lascar from Through My Window.